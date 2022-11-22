Home / India News / Azamgarh man kills ex-partner, chops body into six parts

Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:11 AM IST

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a 22-year-old woman, whose dismembered body was recovered from various locations in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh last week, police officials said.

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

The accused, Prince Yadav, was arrested after an encounter with police on Sunday and has confessed to the crime, the officials said. A search is on for eight others who were also allegedly involved in the crime, they added.

Providing details, Azamgarh superintendent of police (SP) Anurag Arya said the accused was in a relationship with the deceased, Aradhana Prajapati, and killed her after she married someone else in February this year.

The incident came to light after the woman’s body was found inside a well in Paschim Patti village, under Ahraula police station, by local residents on November 15. The woman’s family, meanwhile, filed a complaint after she went missing on November 10.

The deceased’s body parts were recovered from two locations, the SP said. While the body was found in the well, the skull was recovered from a pond, 6 km away from it, he added.

“The woman’s body, chopped into six parts, was found in a well on November 15. The missing head was found in a pond. It was a challenge for the police. Five teams were deputed for the case,” Arya said.

“During the course of the probe, police zeroed in on Prince who was initially detained,” he said.

In a statement on Sunday, police said Prince tried to use a country-made pistol in order to flee when he was taken to the pond to recover the woman’s head. An encounter broke out and he sustained an injury on his right leg. He was subsequently arrested, the statement said.

Prince killed Aradhana along with his cousin, Suresh Yadav, who is absconding, the SP said. Police have announced a cash reward of 25,000 on Sarvesh.

A search is also on for seven others for their involvement in the crime, he added.

Tuesday, November 22, 2022
