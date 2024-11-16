Baba Siddique murder: Another suspect held from Punjab, 24th arrest in case

The Mumbai police on Saturday arrested a man from Punjab in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, PTI reported. NCP leader Baba Siddique.(PTI)

Akashdeep Karajsingh Gill, 22, was arrested by Punjab's Fazilka district and was held by the Mumbai Crime Branch in coordination with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the northern state. This is the 24th arrest in the case.

"He provided logistic support in the shooting. He was held from Fazilka tehsil there. Gill is being brought to Mumbai on transit remand for further legal action," an unidentified official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The NCP leader was gunned down on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra East's Nirmal Nagar area by three assailants.

On November 10, the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force arrested Shiv Kumar – the alleged main shooter – from Nanpara in UP’s Bahraich district. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed the responsibility for the murder.

A senior STF official claimed that Dharamraj, a childhood friend of Shiv Kumar Gautam, had roped in Gautam for executing the murder, and one of his relatives was into scrap business in Pune. He said Dharamraj’s relative who was in touch with Shubham Lonkar was in direct touch with Lawrence Bishnoi through snap chat.

He said Lonkar had promised them ₹10 lakh for the murder, provided firearms and lodging facility in Mumbai to do recce of Baba Siddique. He said the remaining ones were arrested for assisting Gautam to help in crossing over the India-Nepal border and his safe stay in Nepal.

During investigation, it also emerged Shiv Kumar Gautam visited the spot of the firing in Bandra East after the crime and later even went to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra West to confirm Siddique’s death.

(Inputs from PTI)