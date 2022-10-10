Babiya, the ‘harmless’ crocodile of a north Kerala temple, passes away aged 75

The famous ‘harmless’ crocodile of Sri Anandapadmanabha temple in north Kerala’s Kasaragod district passed away on Sunday, temple officials confirmed.

They said the 75-year-old crocodile named ‘Babiya’ had not been eating properly for the past few days and was found near the temple pond on Sunday. Later, a veterinary doctor confirmed its death.

One of the main attractions of the temple, Babiya had a long list of fans and admirers. However, no one knows how the crocodile, which locals claim never harmed anyone, came to the temple pond and who named it. But old timers state that it lived in the pond for more than 70 years and did not have a history of any form of aggression. The primary diet of the crocodile was reported to include offerings from the temple. It apparently used to emerge from the waters the moment the temple priest gave a call.

Thousands of devotees paid homage to Babiya at its cremation outside the temple. The head priest, who was reportedly inconsolable, conducted the last rites.

Babiya was in the news two years ago when it entered the main temple premises after scaling many steps as believers kept away from the shrine due to pandemic restrictions, which priests claimed was its first entry into the temple. Later it went back to its original habitat, the temple pond.

Locals say people working at a circus may have left hatchlings years ago and Babiya was one of those that survived. Temple officials recalled that the crocodile gave audience to visitors only during its feasting hours.

“The priest used to feed Babiya twice a day. At times he puts the rice ball right into its mouth. The priest had a unique chemistry with it. The temple pond had enough fish and we believe it never attacked or consumed them. It was fully vegetarian, keeping with the tradition of the ancient temple,” said a temple official.

Wildlife experts, however, believe Babiya is a marsh crocodile and temple offerings, primarily rice and slices of banana and puffed rice, could have been its food supplement. They said that in the wild, such crocodiles survive on fish, rodents and reptiles and at times bigger prey.