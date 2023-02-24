Baby langur weeps over the body of dead mother, netizens get emotional

Relationship of a mother and child is very adorable and special, be it humans or animals. For a child, his or her mother is the entire universe. Losing your loved ones is painful but for a kid losing a mother is just devastating. A video of a baby langur weeping over the lifeless body of its mother after she was killed by a speeding vehicle in Assam has left the netizens teary-eyed. A baby langur was sobbing uncontrollably while holding on to its dead mother in Assam.(Twitter)

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Friday shared a heartbreaking video of a baby langur who was sobbing uncontrollably while holding on to its dead mother. In the 14-second video, the baby can be seen weeping, clutching its mother's face and is perplexed, trying to wake the mother langur up but to no avail.

"This will hunt me for a long long time. A Golden langur assassinated on the road in Assam. The baby still in its arm not knowing what has befallen him. I am informed that all steps are being taken to save the baby", the caption read.

The officer further wrote that the animal was 'assassinated' by the speeding vehicle. He wrote, "Please read haunt for hunt. It was assassinated by a speeding vehicle".

The netizens widely reacted to the video. Some expressed their condolence over the tragic accident while some expressed anger over.

A user wrote, "O God! My heart is breaking when I see this accident and the plight of the baby langur. One has to drive carefully keeping other's safety also in mind." "This is so sad! Why can't we care for the co-inhabitants of our planet? Poor Baby!" another user commented. A third user wrote, "Be it be a clear road,it doesn’t give right to any one to overspeed. Moreover, while we drive, we should always be careful and speed should be moderate."

Many incidents of animal torture or getting killed get reported from time to time. In a recent incident, A man tied a stray dog to his motorcycle and wandered around Gaya in Bihar leaving the animal severely injured.