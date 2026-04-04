Back-to-back western disturbances bring rain spell in northwest; Delhi in for cloudy, breezy days
The Kashmir Valley is likely to see intense weather spells, Delhi and adjoining areas are expected to experience cloudy skies with intermittent light rain.
A slightly cooler-than-usual April is likely this week as back-to-back western disturbances are set to impact Northwest India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The twin systems are expected to bring widespread cloud cover, light to moderate rain, and gusty winds across several states, with peak activity forecast around April 3–4 and again from April 7.
While the Kashmir Valley is likely to see intense weather spells, Delhi and adjoining areas are expected to experience cloudy skies with intermittent light rain through the week.
Rain, hailstorm in Kashmir, Himachal, Haryana, UP
The IMD has warned of active weather conditions across the region, including the possibility of hailstorms in isolated pockets.
- “Isolated heavy rainfall [is] expected over Kashmir Valley on April 3 & 4,” the department said, flagging the most intense spell early in the week.
- A fresh system is also set to follow soon after. “A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from 07th April, 2026,” the IMD added, indicating another round of rain activity.
- Hailstorm activity is expected to remain scattered but significant. The IMD said such conditions are “likely over Jammu-Kashmir on 04th & 07th, 08th.”
- Parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, East Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh is expected to see similar hailstorm on April 4.
- Strong winds are also likely to accompany these systems. According to the weather bulletin, “thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh on 04th April.”
Rain, cloudy week ahead for Delhi
For Delhi, the IMD has predicted a largely cloudy week with brief spells of light rain and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoons and evenings.
- On Saturday, April 4, the forecast indicates a “generally cloudy sky” with “one or two spells of very light rain/drizzle accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong surface winds speed 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph.” A yellow alert has been issued for the day.
- Conditions are expected to remain similar on Sunday (April 5), with a “generally cloudy sky” and the “possibility of very light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds speed 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph,” though no alert has been issued.
- April 6 is likely to see partly cloudy skies, offering a brief respite. However, cloud cover and light rain are expected to return on April 7 and 8.
- The IMD forecast predicts “one or two spells of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds speed 30-40 kmph” for April 7 and 8.
- The weather department has indicated that partly cloudy conditions are likely to persist in the capital till April 10, keeping temperatures in check for the first half of the month.
There is a chance of rain interrupting the IPL clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, though a complete washout appears unlikely, said Navdeep Dahiya, an amateur weatherman, said on X.
In the post, he added that thunderstorms developing over Rajasthan in the afternoon are expected to move towards Delhi by evening. There are “chances of a quick spell of moderate to intense rainfall in a few parts of Delhi NCR including the venue between 5 to 9pm today,” he said.
Rain, thunderstorms to sweep plains
Apart from the hills, plains in Northwest India are also set to witness unstable weather. The IMD has forecast “isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph)” over East Rajasthan on April 4.
Lightning activity is also expected to persist in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan over the next few days, adding to the unsettled conditions.