Back-to-back western disturbances bring rain spell in northwest; Delhi in for cloudy, breezy days

A slightly cooler-than-usual April is likely this week as back-to-back western disturbances are set to impact Northwest India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Commuters caught unawares during the rain in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT photo)

The twin systems are expected to bring widespread cloud cover, light to moderate rain, and gusty winds across several states, with peak activity forecast around April 3–4 and again from April 7.

While the Kashmir Valley is likely to see intense weather spells, Delhi and adjoining areas are expected to experience cloudy skies with intermittent light rain through the week.