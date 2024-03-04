 Backyard bird count records 1036 species from India, 3rd after Colombia, Ecuador | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Backyard bird count records 1036 species from India, 3rd after Colombia, Ecuador

Backyard bird count records 1036 species from India, 3rd after Colombia, Ecuador

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 04, 2024 01:54 PM IST

While Kerala recorded the most number of bird checklists, West Bengal reported the maximum number of species

New Delhi: During a four-day citizen science initiative to document bird diversity in India, bird watchers from all states and UTs documented 1,036 species, and uploaded over 61,000 bird checklists on an e-platform titled ‘ebird’.

While Kerala recorded the most number of checklists, West Bengal reported the maximum number of species (Grey-headed Canary Flycatcher/Parthasarathi Chakrabarti)
While Kerala recorded the most number of checklists, West Bengal reported the maximum number of species (Grey-headed Canary Flycatcher/Parthasarathi Chakrabarti)

As part of the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) 2024, India uploaded the second-highest number of checklists (after USA) and the third-highest species of any country after Colombia and Equador according to GBBC prelimnary results released on Monday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While Kerala recorded the most number of checklists, West Bengal reported the maximum number of species.

Among the species reported, the following are some of the interesting restricted-range species classified as ‘High Priority’ include: Andaman Serpent-Eagle, Andaman Woodpecker, Nilgiri Laughingthrush, White-headed Starling, Nilgiri Sholakili, White-bellied Blue Flycatcher, Andaman Treepie, Forest Owlet, Bugun Liocichla, White-bellied Sholakili.

Also Read: Why India hosting the Central Asian flyway is a big deal

The GBBC is an annual citizen science event that engages bird enthusiasts of all skill levels in counting birds and contributing to bird conservation. The event is typically held over a four-day period in February, and participants can count birds in any location, from their own backyards to local parks and nature reserves.

It was first launched in 1998 as a way to gather information on bird populations and distribution. Since then, it has grown into a global event, with participants from over 100 countries counting millions of birds

“At first, many students were confused about the importance of birding. However, after taking part in the GBBC, their curiosity about the names, food habits, and habitats of various birds grew. Observing birds is enjoyable, and recognizing the distinct nature of each creature fills us with even greater appreciation for the beauty of wildlife,” said Lesemew. M, founder of Eco-Warriors, Nagaland, in a statement.

Also Read: Delhi’s first bird census to start from February-end; to be held every 3 months

This is the first GBBC where birders from all states and union territories participated. Many were able to cover all districts in their states (Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, West Bengal).

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On