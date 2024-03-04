Backyard bird count records 1036 species from India, 3rd after Colombia, Ecuador

New Delhi: During a four-day citizen science initiative to document bird diversity in India, bird watchers from all states and UTs documented 1,036 species, and uploaded over 61,000 bird checklists on an e-platform titled ‘ebird’. While Kerala recorded the most number of checklists, West Bengal reported the maximum number of species (Grey-headed Canary Flycatcher/Parthasarathi Chakrabarti)

As part of the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) 2024, India uploaded the second-highest number of checklists (after USA) and the third-highest species of any country after Colombia and Equador according to GBBC prelimnary results released on Monday.

Among the species reported, the following are some of the interesting restricted-range species classified as ‘High Priority’ include: Andaman Serpent-Eagle, Andaman Woodpecker, Nilgiri Laughingthrush, White-headed Starling, Nilgiri Sholakili, White-bellied Blue Flycatcher, Andaman Treepie, Forest Owlet, Bugun Liocichla, White-bellied Sholakili.

The GBBC is an annual citizen science event that engages bird enthusiasts of all skill levels in counting birds and contributing to bird conservation. The event is typically held over a four-day period in February, and participants can count birds in any location, from their own backyards to local parks and nature reserves.

It was first launched in 1998 as a way to gather information on bird populations and distribution. Since then, it has grown into a global event, with participants from over 100 countries counting millions of birds

“At first, many students were confused about the importance of birding. However, after taking part in the GBBC, their curiosity about the names, food habits, and habitats of various birds grew. Observing birds is enjoyable, and recognizing the distinct nature of each creature fills us with even greater appreciation for the beauty of wildlife,” said Lesemew. M, founder of Eco-Warriors, Nagaland, in a statement.

This is the first GBBC where birders from all states and union territories participated. Many were able to cover all districts in their states (Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, West Bengal).