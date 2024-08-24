Badlapur school girls sexually abused: No Maharashtra bandh today, but Sharad Pawar, Uddhav take to streets

Amid the rain, wearing black bands on their foreheads and arms, leaders and workers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), and Congress protested at various locations in Maharashtra on Saturday against the Badlapur incident, where two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray protesting against Badlapur incident in Thane on Saturday. (Raju Shinde/HT photo)

Former chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray joined the protest outside the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar. Attacking the Eknath Shinde-led state government, Thakceray alleged the accused in the case is being supported by the ruling dispensation.

“We have organised bandh and would have implemented it successfully but they got afraid of it and sent their people to the court. We called a bandh for the security of sisters and daughters. Why has the bandh been opposed in Maharashtra?” Thackeray questioned.

He said that Maharashtra has never seen such a “shameless government” and took a jibe at chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, saying when crime against women are rising, these “Kans Mama” were busy in tying Rakhis.

Atrocities against women and girls are increasing in the state and there had been 12 such incidents in just 10 days, said Shiv Sena - UBT Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

“Everyday a new case under POCSO Act is registered in Thane. We are protesting against it. After Uttar Pradesh, heinous crimes are happening in Maharashtra. Women of Maharashtra are asking about Shakti law,” she said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that their call for the bandh was constitutional and people have the right to voice their opposition to atrocities.

“Although we have called off the bandh, leaders from the three ruling parties will take to the streets to protest against the events in Badlapur,” said Raut.

On the other hand, Congress leader Nana Patole, NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil participated in the protest with party workers.

“It is strange that court terms our bandh unconstitutional, but does not give any verdict on unconstitutional government in the state,” Raut said.

However, to counter the protest by opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party resorted to protests at various places in the state. In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, BJP workers protested demanding speedy trial and strictest punishment to the Badlapur case accused.



BJP leaders demanded that the case should be tried in fast track court and accused be punished severely. “We would not tolerate atrocities against women,” said BJP leader and state housing minister Atul Save.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that the Bombay High Court on Friday prohibited political parties or individuals from holding a Maharashtra bandh today or on any future date.

“Respecting the court's decision, we have withdrawn the bandh. Crime against women is increasing day by day, law and order is completely destroyed. In such situation when government is not paying attention, it is opposition's job to raise voice,” PTI quoted Wadettiwar as saying.

How did victim's family come to know about sexual assault?

One of the victims in the Badlapur sexual abuse case had trouble walking and was hesitant in going to the washroom before the family came to know about the horrific crime.

The crime has triggered massive protests in the state and Opposition called for “Maharashtra Bandh” on August 24. The victim is still in a state of shock, said a close relative of the 4-year-old girl. Initially, the family was confused about why the child was refusing to go to school.

The family thought she had urinary tract infection, the relative told the news channel, adding that she was avoiding going to the washroom.

The relative said the parents of the other victim told them that their daughter had said a 'dada' misbehaved with her. Since she was reluctant to go to the washroom or school, they also went for the medical test.

The test results indicated sexual assault, the relative added.

Per the FIR, the incident took place on August 13 inside the school's toilet. The parents lodged a complaint on August 16.

The police have arrested Akshay Shinde, the 23-year-old member of the school's cleaning staff, for allegedly abusing the 4-year-old children.