Badlapur sexual assault: SIT to conduct identification parade of accused; prepare psychological profile

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) team probing the Badlapur sexual assault case will be carrying out an identification parade of the accused in the presence of the executive magistrate where victims will identify the accused in the case, reported ANI. This is being done to speed up the investigation process in the case. Visuals from protest rally demanding justice in the Badlapur sexual assault case (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The SIT will also be preparing a psychological profile of the accused to further the case, reported ANI.

The sexual assault of two fourth grade girls at a school in Maharashtra's Badlapur sparked a statewide outrage, and the police arrested a school attendant in the case for abusing the children.

An education officer from Thane on Tuesday moved the Bombay High Court seeking a stay on his suspension order in the light of the alleged sexual abuse of two girls at a school in Badlapur, claiming the government order was "politically motivated" and he was made a "scapegoat".

The officer, Balasaheb Rakshe, urged the HC to stay the suspension order pending a final hearing of his petition before the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) which refused him interim relief on August 26. He requested the HC to restrain the state government from appointing any other officer in the post.

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar has said that the CCTV footage of the last 15 days is missing from the school in Badlapur where two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted. Kesarkar said, "The CCTV footage of the last 15 days is missing from the school. It is important to investigate why the footage has gone missing and what the motive behind it is."

The minister also suggested that panic buttons should be installed in schools and educational institutes just like CCTVs. "Just like CCTVs, panic buttons can also be installed...A panic button can also be installed in the hostels. It is an advanced technology," said Kesarkar while addressing a press conference in Mumbai.

A report prepared by the Women and Child Welfare Department and the Education Ministry in the sexual abuse case of Badlapur was handed over to Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)