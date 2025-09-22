Dehradun, The Uttarakhand government has taken action against eight officials and employees, including three doctors, who were found guilty of serious negligence in the death of a one-and-a-half-year-old child at Bageshwar District Hospital two months ago, allegedly due to a lack of timely treatment. Bageshwar infant death: 3 doctors among 8 face action for negligence, insensitivity

This action was taken by the state’s Health Secretary, R Rajesh Kumar, after considering the district magistrate's report and the responses to the show-cause notices issued to the accused doctors, officials and employees.

Dr Tapan Sharma, chief medical superintendent, Bageshwar District Hospital, has been removed with immediate effect on charges of insensitivity, failure to ensure ambulance services and administrative incompetence. He has been attached to the director of health, Kumaon Division.

The drivers, Ishwar Singh Tolia and Lakshman Kumar, of the 108 ambulance service have been ordered to stay away from work for one month due to allegations of insensitivity and negligence in their duties. Disciplinary action has also been ordered against them.

Dr Bhurendra Ghatial, the medical officer at Bageshwar District Hospital, Nursing Officers Mahesh Kumar and Himani and ward servant Suraj Singh Kannal have been issued strict warnings for insensitivity and negligence, with orders to ensure no repetition of such behaviour in the future.

Furthermore, Dr Ankit Kumar, a paediatrician posted at Bageshwar District Hospital, has been ordered to receive an adverse entry after being found prima facie guilty of lack of empathy and apathy towards the child.

The health secretary said, "No form of negligence in health services will be tolerated. The department’s clear message is that every officer and employee must fulfil their responsibilities with complete sensitivity; otherwise, they will be prepared for stringent action."

At the end of July, taking cognisance of a viral video on social media, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had ordered an inquiry into the matter by the Kumaon commissioner and stated that if anyone is found guilty in the case, strict action would be taken.

In the video, the child's father accused that his son was referred from one hospital to another and that an ambulance was not made available on time, resulting in a delay in receiving treatment and eventually leading to the child’s death.

