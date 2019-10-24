Baghpat top cop suspends staff at police post after cows’ remains found in jungle

india

The police chief of Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district suspended the entire staff of a police post in Luhari village on Wednesday after remains of slaughtered cows were recovered from a field on Wednesday.

The suspended staff includes sub inspector/post incharge, head constable and two constables. One constable was spared because he was on leave.

“The action was initiated after some body parts and heads of slaughtered cows were recovered from the jungle of the village. The incident comes under zero tolerance policy of the chief minister. The entire staff of the post has been suspended,” Superintendent of Police Pratap Gopendra Yadav said.

He said circumstantial evidence indicated that the remains were brought from somewhere else and dumped in the jungle of Luhari. “A case has been registered against unidentified people in Baraut police station and we are trying to arrest the culprits,” he said.

Meanwhile, angry villagers and activists of some Hindu organisations came out on the street to protest the incident. They staged a demonstration and demanded immediate arrest of those behind the incident.

Yadav and District Magistrate of Baghpat Shakuntala Gautam arrived in the village with heavy force and assured the protesters of stern action against the culprits. The villagers also demanded a gaushala in the area where stray bovines could be housed to prevent such incidents in future.

The remains of the cows were buried and heavy police force deployed in and around the village to maintain law and order.

Earlier this month, the Yogi Adityanath government suspended the Maharajganj district magistrate and four other senior officials for administrative and financial irregularities in running a cow shelter under the district’s Nichlaul tehsil.

