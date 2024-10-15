Baiju Santhosh rams into scooter under influence of alcohol, held

Malayalam actor Baiju Santhosh was arrested in the early hours of Monday for driving under the influence of alcohol after he allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler in Thiruvananthapuram late on Sunday night. His car has been impounded, but he was later released on station bail, officers aware of the matter said. Malayalam actor Baiju Santhosh (Facebook)

The Museum police booked the 54-year-old actor under section 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (driving under the influence of alcohol), said officers at the police station.

The alleged accident took place around 11.45pm on Sunday on the Kowdiar-Vellayambalam road in Thiruvananthapuram city limits. The actor allegedly drove his car into the two-wheeler and later onto an electrical pole. The two-wheeler rider did not sustain any injuries and has not lodged a formal police complaint.

After receiving information, police reached the spot and recorded the actor’s arrest around 12.30am on Monday. The actor reportedly declined to submit his blood samples for alcohol testing at the local government hospital.

Baiju, who began his film career as a child artiste in 1981, has acted in several Malayalam films donning both positive as well as negative roles.