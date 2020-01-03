e-paper
Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / India News / Bail for activist Sadaf Jafar, ex-IPS officer SR Darapuri who were under arrest for last 14 days for protesting against CAA

Bail for activist Sadaf Jafar, ex-IPS officer SR Darapuri who were under arrest for last 14 days for protesting against CAA

The social activist and the ex-IPS officer were under arrest for last 14 days,

india Updated: Jan 03, 2020 15:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A Lucknow court on Friday granted bail to activist Sadaf Jafar, former IPS officer S R Darapuri and several others who were arrested for December 19 anti-CAA protest. They were under arrest for last 14 days.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file its reply within two weeks on a petition seeking quashing of the FIR filed here against Congress worker Sadaf Jafar for her participation in a protest against the CAA.

