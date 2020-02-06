Bail hearing in Karnataka school sedition case deferred

india

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 03:50 IST

A district and sessions court in Bidar deferred to February 11 the hearing on a bail plea of a school principal and the mother of a student arrested for staging an anti-CAA play. They were arrested on charges of sedition and the court asked the public prosecutor to reply to the bail application within a week.

In the viral video of the play, staged at the annual day celebrations of Shaheen Primary and High school on January 21, one of the students could allegedly be seen making derogatory remark against the PM. The headmistress of the school, Fareeda Begum, and Najbunnisa, the mother of an 11-year-old student who allegedly mouthed a ‘seditious dialogue’ against the PM, were detained on January 30.

Police had filed the cases on a complaint by social worker Neelesh Rakshayal. The CEO of the school, Thouseef Madikeri, has said that the school would defend itself as well as its staff and the parent and ‘will legally fight it out.’