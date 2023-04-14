PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi joined by leaders in greeting nation on Baisakhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, joined by other political leaders Friday, extended greetings on the occasion of Baisakhi, which is one of the biggest festivals celebrated by the Sikh community. The festival is celebrated with much pomp and grandeur, signifying the onset of the harvest season and the hope of prosperity, happiness, and wealth in the future.

On Baisakhi 2023, Students perform the Punjabi folk dance 'Bhangra' during celebrations, at a wheat field on the outskirts of Amritsar, Thursday.(PTI)

“Best wishes on Baisakhi. May this occasion deepen the bonds of togetherness in society,” PM Modi said in a tweet, sharing his message on the occasion. “A very special occasion which emphasises on hope, positivity and harmony…may people’s aspirations be fulfilled,” the PM’s message on the festival, especially observed in Punjab, Haryana, read.

In addition, Modi also tweeted separately to wish the people on other coinciding festivals including Puthandu, Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti and Odia New Year, and Bohag Bihu celebrated across various states of India.

Rahul Gandhi, expressing hope for love and harmony, tweeted wishing on all the festivals, “Best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Puthandu, Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti, Bohag Bihu and Baisakhi.”

They were joined by leaders including Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal among others in extending greetings.

The Haryana CM prayed for everyone’s happiness and said, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious festival of 'Baisakhi', a symbol of India's rich farming tradition and multidimensional culture.”

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Mann’s message on Baisakhi echoed the values of Khalsa tradition as he remarked in a tweet in Punjabi, “The creation of the Khalsa without caste and colour discrimination was done by Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the holy land of Anandpur Sahib. Many congratulations to all the Sikh Sangats bowing down at Guru's feet on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas and Baisakhi…”

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra and other leaders also prayed for everyone’s health, sending Baisakhi greetings.

