Happy Baisakhi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with loved ones

The auspicious festival of Baisakhi falls on Friday, April 14 this year. Also known as Vaisakhi, this festival is a prominent day celebrated by the Sikh community with much pomp, especially in Punjab and Haryana. Baisakhi marks the beginning of a new harvesting season. People celebrate the day by bursting firecrackers, shopping for new clothes, celebrating with near and dear ones, visiting Gurudwaras, enjoying langars and nagar kirtans, preparing Kadha Prasad, and more. It is also the ideal time to share special wishes and images with your loved ones on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media apps. So, if you are marking the day with friends and family, check out our list of messages, status and greetings below. Happy Baisakhi wishes, images, messages, greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp status. (HT Photo)

(Also Read | Baisakhi, Bohag Bihu, Vishu and Puthandu 2023: All about spring harvest festivals celebrated in India)

Happy Baisakhi to you and your family. (HT PHOTO)

Baisakhi 2023 Wishes, Images, Greetings, Status and Messages:

May Waheguru bless you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Happy Baisakhi.

Baisakhi falls on Friday, April 14. (HT Photo)

I convey my heartiest wishes to you and your family on the glorious occasion of Baisakhi. May this be the beginning of a lucky year ahead. Happy Baisakhi.

On the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, may your life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a Happy Baisakhi.

Baisakhi marks the beginning of the harvesting season. (HT Photo)

May Waheguru shower you with endless blessing, love and happiness. I hope this festival brings the best growth in you. Happy Baisakhi.

May the festival of Baisakhi bring you good fortune, success, and happiness in all your endeavours! Wishing you a joyous spring season. Happy Baisakhi.

Baisakhi is also known as Vaisakhi. (HT Photo)

I wish your life gets filled with all the joy and that you find yourself in the brightest zone on this auspicious occasion. Happy Baisakhi to you and your loved ones.

Let us have fun and dance on this auspicious occasion. It is the day to celebrate as happiness spreads around you. Wishing you a prosperous and Happy Baisakhi.

Baisakhi is a prominent day celebrated by the Sikh community. (HT Photo)

Nachle gaale humare saath, ayi hai Baisakhi khushiyon ke saath, masti mein jhoom aur kheer-poori kha, aur na kar tu duniya ki parwa. Baisakhi Mubarak Ho.

Warmest greetings on Baisakhi to you and your family. May the joy of the new harvest find its way to you and keep you in high spirits. Happy Baisakhi.

Baisakhi is marked with much pomp in Punjab and Haryana. (HT Photo)

On this Baisakhi, let us pray for a year filled with peace, happiness and an abundance of new friends. May God bless you throughout the coming season. Happy Baisakhi.