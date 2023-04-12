Baisakhi 2023: 5 traditional recipes to savour on this day

Baisakhi is a much-awaited festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in India, especially in the northern region of the country. It marks the beginning of the harvest season and is a time for people to come together, offer thanks for a good harvest, and celebrate the bounty of nature. This year the festival will be celebrated with great grandeur on April 14th. Traditional Baisakhi recipes hold great significance during the festival and are a vital part of the celebrations. From mouth-watering sweets to delicious savouries, Baisakhi cuisine is diverse and caters to a range of tastes. In this article, we'll take a look at some traditional Baisakhi recipes that you can prepare and savour on this auspicious day. (Also read: Baisakhi 2023: Best places in India to celebrate the festival of harvest ) Traditional Baisakhi recipes play a vital role in the celebration of the festival. (Pinterest)

Baisakhi traditional recipes:

1. Kada prasad

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Kada Prasad is a traditional Punjabi sweet that is made with equal amounts of wheat flour, ghee, and sugar. (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

(clarified butter) - 1 cup Desi Ghee

1 cup Sugar

1 cup Flour (all purpose)

2 cups Water

Method:

1. Mix water and sugar and bring to a boil and remove.

2. The idea is to just dissolve the sugar and not reduce it. In a pan heat the ghee and add atta.

3. Cook on a slow flame till the color gradually changes into a golden brown.

4. At this stage add the syrup and on slow flame cook till it absorbs all the water.

5. Cook for some more time till the ghee ooze out of the sides of the halwa. Serve hot.

2. Langar wali dal

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Langarwali Dal is a simple yet flavorful dish that is a staple at Gurudwaras. (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

For Boiling

1½ cup sabut urad dal (whole black gram), soaked overnight

½ cup chana dal (split Bengal gram)

4- 4 ½ cups water (to pressure cook)

Salt to taste

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

½ inch ginger, chopped

3-4 garlic, crushed

1 bay leaf

For Tempering

2 tbsp ghee

1 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 inch ginger

3-4 garlic cloves, crushed

2-3 green chillies, coarsely ground

3 medium onions, sliced

¼ turmeric powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 small tomato, finely chopped

1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

Method:

1. Add urad dal, chana dal, salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, ginger, garlic and bay leaf to a pressure cooker. Cover and lentils turn soft (4-5 whistles)

2. Meanwhile, heat ghee and oil in a pan, add cumin seeds and allow to splutter.

3. Add ginger, garlic and green chillies, saute till fragrant.

4. Add onions and saute till they turn golden. Add turmeric powder, coriander powder and red chilli powder, mix well and cook for 3-4 minutes.

5. Add tomatoes and saute till the ghee begins to separate.

6. Open the pressure cooker, mash the lentils a little with the back of a spoon/spatula.

7. Transfer dal into prepared tadka along with chopped coriander leaves and mix well.

8. Garnish with coriander sprig and serve hot.

3. Phirni

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Phirni is essentially a dessert of milk, powdered sugar and ground rice.(HT Photo)

Ingredients:

Boiled rice – 2 cups

Milk – 1lt

Saffron – few strands

Sugar – 5 tbsp

Cardamom powder – ½ tsp

Pista chopped – 2 tbsp

Almonds chopped – 2 tbsp

Method:

1. In a mixer grinder add boiled rice along with milk.

2. Grind it till it gets a very fine grain, take care to not make a paste of it.

3. Pour it out in a pan, add saffron strands and give a quick boil.

4. Lower the heat and cook till the milk thickens.

5. Add sugar, cardamom powder, chopped pista and almonds.

6. Once it becomes of a thick coating consistency take it off heat and serve.

4. Meethe Chawal

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

It is a traditional dish during Baisakhi made with rice cooked in saffron and sugar, along with rich dry fruits. (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1½ cups Basmati Rice

4-5 green cardamoms

A pinch of salt

2½ tbsps ghee

4-5 cloves

1 inch cinnamon stick

½ star anise

A large pinch saffron

10-12 cashew nuts, chopped + for garnish

10-12 almonds, chopped + for garnish

¼ sliced dried coconut

1½ cups sugar

1 tbsp kewra water

¼ tsp green cardamom powder

¼ tsp nutmeg powder

5-6 pistachios, blanched, peeled and slivered for garnish

Method:

1. Take Basmati Rice in a large bowl, wash it twice and soak it for 1 hour. Drain and set aside.

2. Heat sufficient water in a deep pan, add 1-2 green cardamoms, a pinch of salt, and mix well. Let the water come to a boil.

3. Add the rice and mix well. Cook till the rice is almost cooked, drain and set aside.

4. Heat ghee in a non-stick kadai, add cloves, open the remaining green cardamom pods and add to the pan. Add cinnamon stick, star anise, and sauté till fragrant.

5. Add cooked rice, a large pinch of saffron, chopped cashew nuts, chopped almonds, coconut, and gently toss till well combined.

6. Sprinkle sugar on top, cover and cook for 2-3 minutes. Gently mix well and cook till the moisture is absorbed and the mixture is dry.

7. Add kewra water, green cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and mix well.

8. Transfer to a serving plate, garnish with chopped almonds, chopped cashew nuts and slivered pistachios.

5. Lassi

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Lassi is a popular yogurt-based drink that is a refreshing and healthy option to enjoy during the festival of Baisakhi.(Shutterstock)

Ingredients:

Yogurt 2 1/2 cups

Sugar 1/2 cup

Ice cubes as required

Milk optional 1/2 cup

Fresh cream as required

Method:

1. Blend together yogurt and sugar for two minutes in a mixer/blender.

2. Add ice cubes and blend for a minute more.

3. If the mixture is too thick add a little milk and adjust consistency and blend once more.

4. Pour into serving glasses from a height so as to form a foam.

5. Top with malai and serve chilled.