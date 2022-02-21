Bajrang Dal activist Harsha killed for supporting campaign against hijab, says Goa CM

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Monday condemned the killing of 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

Sawant alleged that Harsha was killed by anti-nationals,anti hindu fundamentalists, for favouring the campaign against wearing hijab in educational institutes in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Is the freedom of expression an exclusive right of some people, who consider themselves more entitled than others? Harsha was killed by anti-national, anti-Hindu fundamentalists in Shivamogga for supporting #NoToHijab #YesToUniform”, he said.

Expressing his sympathies to the aggrieved family, Sawant tweeted, “Harsha was a nationalist. I condemn this barbaric act. My deepest sympathies are with the family members & friends”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday night, Harsha was allegedly murdered in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka by a group of unidentified persons. three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder, the Karnataka police have said.