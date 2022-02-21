Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bajrang Dal activist Harsha killed for supporting campaign against hijab, says Goa CM
india news

Bajrang Dal activist Harsha killed for supporting campaign against hijab, says Goa CM

Sawant alleged that Harsha was killed by anti-nationals,anti hindu fundamentalists, for favouring the campaign against wearing hijab in educational institutes in the state.
Goa CM Pramod Sawant. (File photo)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 10:32 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Monday condemned the killing of 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

Sawant alleged that Harsha was killed by anti-nationals,anti hindu fundamentalists, for favouring the campaign against wearing hijab in educational institutes in the state.

“Is the freedom of expression an exclusive right of some people, who consider themselves more entitled than others? Harsha was killed by anti-national, anti-Hindu fundamentalists in Shivamogga for supporting #NoToHijab #YesToUniform”, he said.

 

Expressing his sympathies to the aggrieved family, Sawant tweeted, “Harsha was a nationalist. I condemn this barbaric act. My deepest sympathies are with the family members & friends”

RELATED STORIES

On Sunday night, Harsha was allegedly murdered in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka by a group of unidentified persons. three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder, the Karnataka police have said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka. pramod sawant bajrang dal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP