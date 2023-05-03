‘Will consider if needed’: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel on Bajrang Dal ban

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said appropriate action will be taken against the Bajrang Dal based on the prevailing situation in the state.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel addressing media on Wednesday.(ANI)

According to ANI, when questioned by the media about the Congress party's inclusion of a ban on the Bajrang Dal in the election manifesto in Karnataka, Baghel said, “Decisions will be taken based on the situation in the state. If needed we will think about a ban on it in Chhattisgarh.”

Baghel further clarified that any decisions or actions taken in Karnataka regarding the organisation may not necessarily apply to Chhattisgarh as the circumstances in both states may differ.

In its manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections, the Congress stated that it will take decisive action in accordance with the law, including imposing a ban on organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and the PFI, alleging that they were promoting enmity among communities. In response, BJP has accused the Congress of insulting Lord Hanuman with its manifesto promise to go tough on Bajrand Dal if elected.

The Bajrang Dal is the youth wing of the RSS-affiliated Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The promise has also sparked a war of words in Madhya Pradesh, with the state home minister questioning the state Congress chief, Kamal Nath's “Hanuman bhakti” (devotion to Hanuman).

When asked about the ban on Bajrang Dal in the Karnataka manifesto and whether it will be included in Madhya Pradesh's manifesto, Nath told reporters, “That will be decided by the manifesto committee. Even the Supreme Court and the entire state are saying that those who spread hatred and create controversies should face action. This is a matter of our social unity.”

Bajrang Dal national convener Neeraj Doneriya slammed the Congress on Wednesday for promising to ban the outfit and called it "shameful" He alleged that the Congress has “always divided society in the name of religion.”

“Congress issued the party manifesto for the Karnataka election and has connected Bajrang Dal with the PFI in it. This is very shameful that they are comparing a dal that is working for the development and benefit of society with a group that has promoted several terrorist acts,” Doneriya told news agency ANI.

