On ‘70-year division’ jibe, Bhupesh Baghel gives history lessons to JP Nadda

BySnehashish Roy
Apr 19, 2023 05:55 PM IST

Bhupesh Baghel asked Nadda to work on his knowledge of history as he clarified that the 70-year-period since the first election in 1952 ends in 2022.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday criticised Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national president JP Nadda for his remark where he claimed that Congress had divided the country in its ‘70 years of rule’. Baghel asked Nadda to work on his knowledge of history as he clarified that the 70-year-period since the first election in 1952 ends in 2022, which involves the terms of several Prime Ministers from various political parties including BJP.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo)
“Congress was in power only for 55 years in this duration...Is he (Nadda) negating the schools, colleges, roads, electricity supply, AIIMS, IITs that came up during this time? Is he negating the hard work of our ancestors?” the chief minister asked, adding that Nadda claimed ‘everything in the country happened only after 2014’. “He should stop such foolish talks”.

On Tuesday, the BJP national president made stinging remarks against Congress in poll-bound Karnataka highlighting a contrast with the right-wing party.

"In 70 years of Congress (rule), there was division, division and only division. Divide society as much as you can --- north-south, language, caste, creed, religion. The fact is, by dividing and dividing, they themselves are divided now...BJP is unity in diversity. We respect regional sentiments but at the same time national aspiration is always taken into consideration..," Nadda said while interacting with intellectuals in Dharwad.

He further pointed out how Congress lost its foothold from southern states and added that BJP respects regional sentiments but also take national aspiration into consideration.

(With ANI inputs)

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Topics
