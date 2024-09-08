Bajrang Punia threatened over WhatsApp to quit Congress or face ‘dire consequences’

Wrestler-turned-politician Bajrang Punia filed a complaint with Haryana Police after he received a threatening message on WhatsApp asking him to quit the Congress party or face dire consequences, news agency PTI reported. A police official said they have registered a complaint, and the matter is under investigation. New turf: Within hours of joining the Congress, Punia was appointed as the working president of the All-India Kisan Congress.(Jitender Gupta)

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said the issue will be investigated, and action will be taken against the accused. Earlier, Punia had challenged the chief minister to contest the polls from the Julana constituency if he believes defeating Vinesh Phogat is easy.

The wrestler also said that he and Vinesh Phogat would have been hailed as “patriots” if they had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rather than the Congress. Punia said that both of them are being labelled as “anti-nationals” for aligning with the Opposition ahead of assembly election in their home state Haryana.

"We would have become patriots if we had joined the BJP, but because we have joined the Congress, they are calling us anti-nationals. We are with our leader Rahul Gandhi and his struggle. He is raising the voice of all sections, be it farmers, youth or athletes", Punia told news agency ANI.

When asked about the BJP's swipe that Congress was mulling an alliance with AAP as it was not confident about winning the Haryana election, the Olympic bronze medallist shot back saying the BJP, with 240 seats at the Centre, should be sitting at the opposition if they have problem with alliance.

“If the BJP has a problem with the (Congress-AAP) alliance, then why are they in alliance at the centre? They have 240 (seats). They should sit in the opposition,” Punia said.

"We are moving ahead with the INDIA alliance parties with strength. If they (the BJP) are against the alliance, then they should also sit in opposition", he added.

Talking about his new position within the party, Punia expressed confidence about raising the concerns of farmers in a better manner as the new working president of the All India Kisan Congress.

Brij Bhushan's charge

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleged that the two wrestlers joining the Congress party proved that they were part of a larger conspiracy, orchestrated by former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda to frame him. Responding to Singh's allegations, Vinesh Phogat said he doesn't represent the country, and the people are standing with her.

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. The counting of votes will be held on October 8.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)