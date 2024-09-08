New journey not just politics, but fight for service, justice: Vinesh Phogat

A day after joining the Congress Party ahead of the Haryana assembly elections, wrestler Vinesh Phogat met former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and said that her new journey is not just politics, but a fight for service and justice on a new platform. Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress on Friday. (ANI)

Vinesh expressed her happiness after meeting the Congress leader and recounted her experience during the protest in a sexual harassment case against ex-MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. She said that during that time, Hooda not only gave them courage but also raised his voice strongly against the injustice being done to the daughters of the country.

“Yesterday I was happy to meet former chief minister of Haryana Shri @BhupinderShoodaji and Lok Sabha MP and my elder brother Shri @DeependerSHooda ji at his residence in Delhi. Hooda sahab’s sports policy has made Haryana a leader in sports. During his tenure, players got jobs like DSP and cash awards, which attracted the youth towards sports and inspired them to win medals at the international level,” Vinesh posted on X.