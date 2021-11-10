Balan Putheri, visually challenged man who authored 211 books, gets Padma Shri

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday presented the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in the country, to Balan Putheri, a visually challenged literateur who, despite his very obvious difficulties, managed to author as many as 211 books on various subjects. In a post from his official handle on Twitter, the President informed that Balan Putheri has been conferred with the Padma Shri award for his contributions to literature and education.

Also Read | President confers Padma Shri on 'Nanda Sir', gets blessings in return

“President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Balan Putheri for Literature and Education,” President Kovind tweeted from his account. “In spite of being visually challenged, he authored 211 books on various subjects.”

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Balan Putheri for Literature and Education. In spite of being visually challenged, he authored 211 books on various subjects. pic.twitter.com/C2PWN27RCi — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 9, 2021

The news of Balan Putheri receiving the Padma Shri honour coincides with a heartbreaking development. A media report on Asianet informed that hours before receiving the civilian award, the literateur's wife, Shanta, passed away. The report elaborates on the matter, shedding light on the fact that Putheri's wife, who had been a huge inspiration behind his literary zeal, had been battling cancer for a while. Moments before he stepped onto the Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive one of the highest awards in the country, the author received the news that his life partner had passed away.

Balan Putheri published his first book in 1983, and by 1997 (little more than a decade) he was found authoring his 50th book, Guruvayoor Ekadashi. The author lost his eyesight two years ago, yet he kept his literary zeal going, continuing to author more books with the help of his wife. That he would be conferred the Padma Shri was announced in January earlier this year.

President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Padma Awards on Tuesday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Padma Awards are the highest civilian honours of India announced annually ahead of Republic Day. However, the award-giving ceremony was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year.

The Padma Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.