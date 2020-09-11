e-paper
Home / India News / Balasaheb’s biggest fear was one day Shiv Sena will become Congress, says Kangana Ranaut, shares old interview

Balasaheb's biggest fear was one day Shiv Sena will become Congress, says Kangana Ranaut, shares old interview

In the video interview, shared by Kangana, Balasaheb can be heard saying that he didn’t believe in elections or democracy. “Because I am there the party has survived. Otherwise, it would have become congress,” Balasaheb said in the interview.

india Updated: Sep 11, 2020 19:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
How would Balasaheb Thackeray have felt today, had he seen Sena's present condition, Kangana asks on Twitter. (Photo: PTI)
How would Balasaheb Thackeray have felt today, had he seen Sena’s present condition, Kangana asks on Twitter. (Photo: PTI)
         

Amid the ongoing tussle between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena, the actor on Friday shared an old interview of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and asked how he would have felt today, had he seen his party’s situation. Balasaheb’s biggest fear was that some day his party would become Congress, the actor wrote.

 

In the video interview, shared by Kangana, Balasaheb can be heard saying that he didn’t believe in elections or democracy. “Because I am there the party has survived. Otherwise, it would have become congress,” Balasaheb said in the interview.

“Great Bala Saheb Thakeray one of my most favourite icons, his biggest fear was some day Shiv Sena will do Gutbandhan and become congress @INCIndia I want to know what is his conscious feeling today looking at the condition of his party,” Kangana tweeted.

Balasaheb Thackeray founded Shiv Sena in 1966 as a right-wing, regional, Marathi political party.

In a swipe at the Congress, which is part of the Maha Vikas Agadhi government in Maharashtra, Kangana asked party president Sonia Gandhi to take note of the treatment that she is being subjected to. “Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar? You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene,” the actor tweeted.

The tussle began after the actor compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Sena leaders reportedly threatened her. She came to Mumbai on September 9 with Y plus security provided by the Centre. On the very same day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation razed ‘illegal’ portions of her Bandra office, which took the ongoing fight a notch higher. However, the Maharashtra government said it had no role in BMC action.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s mother Asha Ranaut thanked Union home minister Amit Shah for providing security to Kangana though the family had no BJP connection. The family had long Congress connections, she said.

