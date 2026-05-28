‘Bambi bucket’ ops, ₹67 lakh losses: IAF steps in as Himachal battles massive forest fire in Kasauli

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed helicopters equipped with specialised “Bambi Bucket” systems to help contain a major forest fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Kasauli region, as the hill state battles a surge in wildfire incidents amid soaring temperatures. The IAF’s Mi-17 filling Bambi bucket from Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh during efforts to douse fire in forest areas near Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh. (HT photo) The aerial firefighting operation was launched after local authorities sought urgent assistance to tackle the blaze that had spread across difficult mountainous terrain near the Air Force Station area in Solan district. The “Bambi Bucket” system — a flexible bucket suspended beneath helicopters — allows aircraft to scoop water from nearby reservoirs and drop it directly over fire hotspots. Officials said the technique proved crucial in areas inaccessible to ground teams due to steep slopes and erratic winds.

The fire was contained following a 15-hour operation on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Keshav Singh/HT photo)

Fire near Air Force Station brought under control According to Sanjay Sood, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force), one of the most significant fires this season erupted near the Air Force Station in Solan and spread towards nearby villages. “Air Force helicopters were deployed because the fire had spread close to the Air Force Station. The situation is now fully under control and there has not been any major damage,” news agency ANI quoted Sood as saying.

Solan: Flames and smoke billow during a forest fire, in Kasauli, Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (PTI)

The blaze reportedly continued for nearly 15 hours before it was brought under control through a coordinated effort involving the IAF, civil administration and Forest Department personnel. Officials said aerial support acted as a “force multiplier”, helping suppress flames rapidly in otherwise unreachable pockets and preventing the fire from spreading further towards residential settlements and tourist infrastructure in the Shivalik range. Ground teams remained deployed in the area to secure the perimeter and extinguish lingering embers after the main fire intensity was reduced through water drops by the helicopters. Over 230 forest fire incidents reported this season

A forest fire rages through the hills near Kasauli Cantonment, Himachal Pradesh. Army personnel, the Indian Air Force, cantonment authorities and fire services launched a joint operation to contain the blaze and protect heritage areas. (PTI)