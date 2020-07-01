e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ban China-funded news platforms in India, online publishers group DNPA to Centre

Ban China-funded news platforms in India, online publishers group DNPA to Centre

DNPA’s statement asked the Centre to ban news applications and platforms in India invested by China or Chinese investors to ensure biased information doesn’t reach Indian users.

india Updated: Jul 01, 2020 12:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DNPA has redflagged Chinese investment in media platforms in the country and asked the government to ban such applications too 
DNPA has redflagged Chinese investment in media platforms in the country and asked the government to ban such applications too (AFP)
         

Days after India banned 59 China-linked mobile apps, India’s online news publishers association has asked the government to extend the ban to online news platforms and applications funded by China or Chinese companies.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) said the Indian government should take a hard look at the online news sector and ban all news apps and platforms in India funded by investment by China or its investors. This is important to ensure that biased information shouldn’t reach Indian users, the organisation of the digital arms of media companies said.

Pawan Agarwal, DNPA chairman said this is the time that we should consider upholding India’s security, sovereignty as the utmost priority.

On Monday, the government banned 59 mobile apps linked to China citing concerns that these are ‘prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order’.

DNPA underscored that Beijing had practically banned Indian media in China, preventing people in their country from accessing news and opinion from India. “None of the Indian websites can be opened in China even via a VPN (virtual private network),” the statement said.

The DNPA’s communication to the government comes days after Robert O’Brien, National Security Adviser in the Trump administration, spoke about heavy investments by the China’s communist party into overseas propaganda operations. O’Brien said the communist party owned or worked closely with nearly every Chinese language news outlet in the US and was making inroads into English language media as well.

tags
top news
6 dead, 17 injured in boiler explosion at NLC thermal plant in Tamil Nadu
6 dead, 17 injured in boiler explosion at NLC thermal plant in Tamil Nadu
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
BSNL 4G tender cancelled after DoT excludes Chinese companies
BSNL 4G tender cancelled after DoT excludes Chinese companies
‘No difference of opinion with AYUSH Ministry’: Patanjali issues statement
‘No difference of opinion with AYUSH Ministry’: Patanjali issues statement
Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets
Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets
‘Initially thought it’s a simple flu’: Nurses to Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
‘Initially thought it’s a simple flu’: Nurses to Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
Watch: Drones spray pesticides to ward off swarm of locusts in Rajasthan
Watch: Drones spray pesticides to ward off swarm of locusts in Rajasthan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In