Bangladesh national sent back after coronavirus screening at check post in Tripura

india

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 18:20 IST

A Bangladeshi national was sent back after he was found with high body temperature during coronavirus screening at Akhaura Integrated Check Point in Tripura, said a health official.

The person, identified as Tushar Mohammad Rubyer Islam, 22, is a resident of Bangladesh’s Chittagong.

“During coronavirus check up at ICP on Tuesday, the medical help desk found he was having high temperatures. And he was sent back,” said Dr. Debasish Das, west chief medical officer.

Till now, there is no case of coronavirus in Tripura, said Family Welfare and Preventive Medicines director Dr. Radha Debbarma.The health department has advised people either to avoid or postpone mass gatherings till the coronavirus spread is contained.

The department asked people to adopt required restrictions on mass gatherings in order to avoid acute respiratory illness, influenza like illness and also coronavirus.

Help desks would be set up at Dharmanagar Railway Station in North district of the state, one of the entry points for people from Assam and other states.

Two Border Haats of the state with Bangladesh might be closed for the time being as part of precautionary measure.

The Land Custom and the Border Security Forces (BSF) authorities have been asked to issue directives to their staff to maintain hygiene.

“ ....immigrants with suspected case history and suffering from any respiratory symptoms should be assessed properly before their entry into our state. Moreover, all Border Haats may be closed for the time being in consultation with Bangladeshi authorities,” the health department said in its notification.