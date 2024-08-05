 Bangladesh’s army chief says will ‘form an interim government’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 05, 2024
Bangladesh’s army chief says will ‘form an interim government’

ByAFP
Aug 05, 2024 03:36 PM IST

General Waker-Uz-Zaman made the announcement after the prime minister resigned and fled the capital Dhaka in the face of overwhelming protests

Bangladesh’s army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman said Monday he will form an interim government after the prime minister resigned and fled the capital in the face of overwhelming protests.

Bangladeshi Army soldiers guarding a street in Dhaka. (PTI)
Bangladeshi Army soldiers guarding a street in Dhaka. (PTI)

“We will form an interim government,” Waker said in a broadcast to the nation on state television, adding Sheikh Hasina had resigned.

News / India News / Bangladesh’s army chief says will ‘form an interim government’
