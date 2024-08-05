Bangladesh’s army chief says will ‘form an interim government’
ByAFP
Aug 05, 2024 03:36 PM IST
General Waker-Uz-Zaman made the announcement after the prime minister resigned and fled the capital Dhaka in the face of overwhelming protests
Bangladesh’s army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman said Monday he will form an interim government after the prime minister resigned and fled the capital in the face of overwhelming protests.
“We will form an interim government,” Waker said in a broadcast to the nation on state television, adding Sheikh Hasina had resigned.
