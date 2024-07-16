'Baniya ka beta hu...': Amit Shah takes 'hisab' jibe at Congress in Haryana

Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday attacked former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda over the latter's ‘Hisaab Maange Haryana’ campaign, saying he would have to provide an account of the corruption during his tenure. Mahendragarh: BJP leader Amit Shah during the 'Backward Class Samman Sammelan'.(PTI)

Amit Shah said he is the son of a 'baniya' (merchant community) and he keeps a close tab on every penny.

"Hooda sahab, I have come here with the accounts, what will you ask for? I challenge you to go in public with a portfolio of our works of 10 years and Congress' work of 10 years. Baniya ka beta hu, payi-payi ka hisab leke chalta hu," he said.

The Haryana Assembly elections are due later this year.

On July 11, the Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, launched the campaign to highlight the alleged shortcomings of the BJP-led state government. He also wants to understand the mindset and expectations of the people through feedback.

This feedback will be used to formulate the Congress party's election manifesto.

Amit Shah today slammed Hooda over his campaign.

"They( Congress) were in government in both, central and state for 10 years, but they only sanctioned ₹41,000 crores for Haryana. When PM Modi and Manohar Lal Khattar came into power, we sanctioned ₹2.69 lakh crores for Haryana. Can you give accounts for providing fewer jobs, doing casteism, corruption, and nepotism? We have accounts of each village. Our party workers will visit 6250 village panchayats in the state and give accounts of our work. Hooda Sahab, you need to give your accounts, not us," he added.

Amit Shah further said the BJP won't let the Congress snatch away the OBC reservation and give it to Muslims.

"In Karnataka, the Congress snatched reservation for backward classes and gave it to Muslims. The same will happen here if they come (to power) here," Shah said.

With inputs from ANI, PTI