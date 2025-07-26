Bank holiday today: Why are banks closed on July 26?

If you're heading to your nearby bank branch today, you might find the shutters down. As per the RBI calendar, Indian banks will remain closed on July 26, 2025, which is the fourth Saturday of the month. July 26 is a regular scheduled bank holiday in India.(File Photo)

As per the existing RBI calendar, banks work on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays, while the second and fourth Saturdays of each month are closed.

As July 26 is on the fourth Saturday, it's a regular scheduled bank holiday.

What services will be impacted?

On July 26, physical branches of all the Indian banks will remain closed on Saturday. However, online banking, mobile banking, and ATM facilities will remain operational as usual. Only branch-based services such as cash deposits, cheque clearings, and customer support in branches will not be available to the customers.

Other holidays in July 2025

Except for today's bank holiday, July 27 will be a bank holiday since it falls on Sunday. Moreover, banks will remain closed in Gangtok on the occasion of Drukpa Tshe-zi.

August 2025 bank holidays

There are a total of nine bank holidays during August excluding the Saturday and Sunday holidays. Here is the complete list of bank holidays next month:

August 8 (Friday): Banks in Gangtok will remain closed on account of Tendong Lho Rum Faat.

August 9 (Saturday): Raksha Bandhan and Jhulana Purnima holiday.

August 13 (Wednesday): Patriots' Day holiday.

August 15 (Friday): Banks in India will remain closed on account of Independence Day

August 16 (Saturday): Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) or Krishna Jayanthi holiday.

August 19 (Tuesday): Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur

August 25 (Monday): Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva holiday.

August 27 (Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Ganesh Puja/Vinayakar Chathurthi) holiday.

August 28 (Thursday): Panaji banks will be closed for Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)/Nuakhai.