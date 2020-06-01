Bank holidays in June 2020: Here’s a state-wise holiday list

india

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 08:05 IST

There are no major festivals in June and banks will be functioning all days, except specified, during the month.

However, several banks have reduced their working hours to promote social distancing in the midst of nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both private and public sector banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturday and all Sundays of each month, as per the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to the RBI website, banks in some states will be closed to observe certain regional holidays. Jammu and Kashmir will observe Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday and Remna Ni and YMA Day will be celebrated in Mizoram.

Here’s a list of June bank holidays in different states:

June 5 (Friday)

There will be a bank holiday in Sikkim on the occasion of Saga Dawa, which is celebrated to mark the birth, enlightenment and the attainment of nirvana of the Buddha.

June 15 (Monday)

Banks will be closed in Mizoram on YMA Day, a regional public holiday which commemorates the establishment of the Young Mizo Association, an important voluntary association, in the state on this day in 1935.

In Odisha, banks will be closed on the occasion of Raja Sankranti.

June 18 (Thursday)

Jammu & Kashmir will observe Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday and banks will not open on this day.

June 23 (Tuesday)

Banks in Odisha will not open on this day due to Ratha Yatra.

June 30 (Tuesday)

Mizoram will be banks closed on Remna Ni, a regional public holiday which commemorates the signing of an agreement on this day in 1986, that brought peace to the region.