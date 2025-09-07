‘Bappa should not be insulted like this’: Fadnavis' daughter Divija calls for eco-friendly Ganesha visarjan

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's daughter, Divija Fadnavis, on Sunday made an appeal to devotees to opt for eco-friendly celebrations after broken parts of Ganesh idols, including hands and legs, were found scattered along a Mumbai beach. Divija Fadnavis urged the public to take a more environmentally conscious approach during Ganesh Chaturthi.(ANI)

She made the remarks during her participation in Mumbai's beach cleanup drive after Ganesh Visarjan.

"I saw small pieces of the hands and feet of our Bappa idols on the beach. I felt very sad, and I want to request an eco-friendly Ganesha because our Bappa should not be insulted like this," Divija said while speaking to ANI.

She further urged the public to take a more environmentally conscious approach.

Her remarks come amid ongoing efforts by civic authorities and environmental groups to promote the use of clay and biodegradable materials for idols, as opposed to plaster of Paris and chemical-based paints, which contribute to water pollution.

Akshay Kumar takes part in Mumbai cleanup drive

The cleanup drive today was hosted by CM's wife, Amruta Fadnavis, from her foundation, Divyaj Foundation, in association with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It was also attended by the Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

In the visuals, Akshay Kumar was seen cleaning the Juhu beach by putting huge flower garlands in a bag along with other junk, including bottles, dirty clothes and others.

The BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani also participated in the clean-up drive on Sunday.

While talking to the ANI, Amruta Fadnavis said, “We have organised a beach cleanup at Juhu Beach today. We are very pleased with the participation of people from all walks of life in this clean-up drive. A lot of organisations helped us, including BMC, in this initiative because it is our responsibility to keep the beaches clean. As celebrating festivals is our right, so is the cleanup.”

While sending a message to the youth, Amruta said, "I just want to tell the youth that there is only one earth. Its growth and nourishment are our responsibility, and no alien will come down to do it for us. We have to do it by ourselves."