Two dead after monkey pulls electric wire, triggers stampede UP's Barabanki

At least two people died and several were injured in a stampede-like situation near Barabanki's Awsaneshwar Temple in Uttar Pradesh on early Monday morning. As per District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi, an old electric wire broken by monkeys, causing it to fall on a tin shed nearby and shocking devotees which got caught in it.(Screengrab from X Videos)

The Barabanki Police police said the incident occurred after a monkey tugged at an electric wire, causing it to fall on a tin shed. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken notice of the incident and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

As per officials, the chief minister has also directed officers to immediately reach the spot and speed up the relief work, and to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

Barabanki Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Avadhesh Yadav told HT that 29 injured individuals were brought to the Haidergarh Community Health Center (CHC), where two were declared dead.

Ten people were then referred to Trivediganj CHC, while one was sent to the district hospital for further treatment.

Around 10 people were brought to Trivediganj CHC for treatment of their injuries, of which at leas five have been critically injured.

This stampede in UP comes a day after a similar incident broke out in Haridwar's Mansa Devi Temple. In Uttarakhand, at least eight people were killed and around 30 have been injured due to the crowd rush.

This is not the first stampede to break out in Uttar Pradesh this year. In January, stampede occurred during the Mahakumbh mela in Prayagraj.

At least 30 people were killed and 90 others were injured in the crowd crush. While official data claimed only 30 people died, ground reports and opposition members of the government have claimed a much higher death toll.

Last year, a stampede also broke out in UP's Hathras, which resulted in the deaths of 121 people, mainly women and children.

(With inputs from HT Correspondents in Lucknow)