Barauni woman planned father-in-law’s murder to secure job for husband: Police

The government railway police (GRP) in Bihar late Tuesday evening arrested a woman who allegedly planned her father-in-law’s murder in Barauni so that her husband could get his job in the railways.

The woman allegedly hired contract killers for ₹2 lakh and paid them ₹90, 000 as advance.

Police said that two unidentified assailants barged into the quarter of one Satish Choudhary at South Railway residential colony in Barauni and shot him dead on March 24. Choudhary, who was posted as a technician in an electric powerhouse of the railways, had returned home from duty when he was shot.

A murder case was lodged against unidentified criminals on the basis of the statement of deceased’s son. Following the incident, GRP’s superintendent of police Ashok Kumar Singh constituted an SIT to crack the case.

The SIT arrested one of the suspects identified as Sakshi Kumari, the daughter-in-law of the victim. On sustained interrogation, she broke down and confessed to the crime.

“Everything was well planned, but the accused made some mistake on the basis of which she was nabbed within six days of the incident. During the primary interrogation, the accused confessed that she hatched a conspiracy to eliminate her father-in-law in order to secure a government job for her husband on compensatory grounds if Choudhary died in harness,” said Barauni SHO Mohammad Imran Alam.

The SHO said that Sakshi hired contract killers with the help of her boyfriend and offered ₹2 lakh. As per a standing circular issued by the department of personnel and training of the Union government, in case of natural death or accidental death of a government employee during his/her service period, the eldest ward of the deceased government servant will be considered for employment in a job suitable to his qualification in a Class 3 or 4 post. The SHO said raids are on to nab Sakshi’s boyfriend as well as the contract killers.

In another case, the Patna police cracked the sensational murder of one Amrendra Kumar (48), schoolteacher of Mahendru middle school by arresting his wife, her paramour and two hired killers on Tuesdy. Amrendra was gunned down on March 19 when he and his wife Pratima Kumari (41), a lawyer in Patna City court, along with their daughter were on way to Daniyawan from Ramkrishna Nagar locality in two separate vehicles to make payment for the purchase of a plot of land.

Two assailants on a bike intercepted Amrendra near Shukulpur and shot him from the back. During investigation police found that the assailants could not touch a sum of ₹4 lakh which the victim was carrying.

“Police initially started the investigation as insider role in the murder. Acting on a tip-off two persons identified as —Bimlesh Kumar alias Chhotan and Nikhil Kumar Pandey alias Golu (both from Buxar) — were detained for interrogation,” rural SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra said.

“During interrogation they revealed that Sunil Kumar Goswami, close relative of Chhotan hired him as a contract killer to eliminate school teacher and offered ₹4 lakh”

Goswami, who is also a lawyer, paid ₹50,000 in advance to the killers while Pratima provide location of her husband through Goswami.

“Pratima has admitted her involvement, following which, Goswami was arrested. A motorcycle which was used in the crime was recovered and five cell phones were seized from their possession,” the rural SP said.