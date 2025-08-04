Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bareilly: Pregnant woman sent with gauze inside after surgery; loses uterus

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 04, 2025 06:15 pm IST

The doctors removed the gauze, as well as her uterus, because of the rot that had set in due to an infection.

A private hospital here is under probe for allegedly leaving a gauze inside a woman's stomach, which caused her uterus to be removed, according to the chief medical officer.

"The doctor left the medical gauze (used in medical dressing) inside her body," the Dadiya village native wrote in the complaint.(Pixabay/ Representational)
"The doctor left the medical gauze (used in medical dressing) inside her body," the Dadiya village native wrote in the complaint.(Pixabay/ Representational)

It was a double whammy for Noorjahan, who gave birth to a stillborn.

When, after surgery, she complained of pain and her stitches started bleeding, her husband, Tahir, took her to another hospital on July 28.

An ultrasound revealed there was a medical gauze in her stomach.

The doctors removed the gauze, as well as her uterus, because of the rot that had set in due to an infection.

According to a complaint Tahir wrote to the Bareilly chief medical officer Dr Vishram Singh, Noorjahan had been operated on by Dr Shabaz on June 3 for delivery at a private hospital in Bhojipura.

"The doctor left the medical gauze (used in medical dressing) inside her body," the Dadiya village native wrote in the complaint.

Dr Vishram Singh took cognisance of the complaint on Sunday.

"The case is in my knowledge. We have formed a team under the Deputy CMO Dr Laiki Ahmed to probe the matter. If found guilty, the hospital's registration will be cancelled and it will be sealed," he said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Bareilly: Pregnant woman sent with gauze inside after surgery; loses uterus
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On