Barmer accident: PM Modi announces 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of victims who died in an accident at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. The injured will be given ₹50,000 each.

Eleven people died while 22 others sustained injuries after a truck collided with a bus in Barmer district. The accident occurred near the Bhandiyawas village on the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway.

As per a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and said, "It is saddening that people have lost their lives due to a bus-tanker collision at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan.”

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the accident at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each,” the PMO said in a subsequent tweet.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the accident at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 10, 2021

Both vehicles caught fire after the collision. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

"Ten bodies have been recovered from the spot and one died at a hospital. Twenty-two others are injured. Eight critically injured persons have been referred to Jodhpur for treatment, "Barmer superintendent of police Deepak Bhargav told news agency PTI.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday that he has spoken to the district collector and has ordered him to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

“I have directed the Barmer district collector for relief and rescue measures in the matter of an accident between a truck and bus. Proper treatment will be ensured for those injured in the accident,” Gehlot tweeted.

(With agency inputs)