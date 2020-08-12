e-paper
Home / India News / Barmer: Pakistan Rangers accept intruder’s body after identity was established

Barmer: Pakistan Rangers accept intruder’s body after identity was established

india Updated: Aug 12, 2020 10:26 IST
Mukesh Mathrani
Mukesh Mathrani
Hindustantimes
         

Barmer: Pakistan Rangers accepted the body of an intruder (23), who was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Friday night, on Tuesday evening after his identity was established.

The intruder got killed after he had crossed the Indo-Pak border near pillar number 919 that falls under the jurisdiction of Bakhasar police station in Barmer district.

Initially, Pakistan Rangers had denied any intrusion from Pakistani soil.

However, Pakistani Rangers agreed to accept the intruder’s body following at least three rounds of flag meetings with the BSF.

On Saturday noon, Pakistani Rangers produced an identity document of the intruder and his body was handed over on Tuesday at around 7 pm, BSF officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Bheru Ram, a resident of Dudharo village in Sindh’s province Tharparkar district, Pakistan.

Tharparkar, the largest district in Sindh province, also has the highest Hindu population in Muslim-majority Pakistan.

