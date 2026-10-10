DMRC reopens all Delhi Metro station gates, train services to run as per normal schedule

Several Delhi-bound trains were suspended in view of the protest on October 10.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Saturday that passengers could enter and exit stations as usual. In a post on X, it also confirmed that interchange facilities at all affected stations had been restored, allowing commuters to switch between metro lines as normal.

All entry and exit gates at Delhi Metro stations have been reopened, with train services set to operate as per the normal schedule following temporary restrictions imposed ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest.

DMRC had also earlier announced that entry and exit gates at 45 metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate, will remain closed from 9 pm on Friday, October 9, until further notice due to the protest.

The protest was called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

The CJP has said that it will resume its Jantar Mantar march tomorrow and will stay there till their demands are met. This was announced by Ajinkya Shinde, the CJP leader who is leading the charge after the detention of Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. Shinde also raised concern over the safety of the detained CJP leaders and said that the whereabouts of the trio is unknown after the police took them away from the plane soon after it landed at the Delhi airport.

Nearly 4,000 detained in Delhi Nearly 4,000 people have been detained in Delhi in view of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s Jantar Mantar protest today, the police said. Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, TMC's Mamata Banerjee and AISA's Neha Bora are among those who were detained in the national capital on Saturday. There were also reports of journalists being detained around Jantar Mantar. Posts and videos on social media showed the detained journalists flashing their press cards from the buses.

Wangchuk warns of hunger strike Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday warned of going on another hunger strike if the leaders detained during Saturday's crackdown on anti-CEC protest are not released by tomorrow.

In a video message released on his social media handles, the activist claimed that the country was in a state of "undeclared emergency".

"Yesterday when I posted a message appealing for unity and peace in today's protest, I had never imagined that the biggest democracy in the world would be under an undeclared EMERGENCY," he wrote.

Wangchuk, who extended his support to the anti-CEC protest, was unable to physically take part in the agitation in Delhi. "I was happy there were so many leaders to lead the movement, but I now learn that they have all been arrested," he said.

Several INDIA bloc leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar were detained by Delhi Police on Saturday as they attempted to join the protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.