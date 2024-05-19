Barricades outside BJP office, no entry/exit at ITO metro station: How Delhi Police plans to handle AAP march

The Delhi Police declared on Sunday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not be allowed to carry out its proposed march to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters. Delhi Police putting barricades outside BJP headquarters (ANI)

The AAP has called for the demonstration outside the BJP office to protest the arrest of several AAP leaders by central agencies. Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is himself out on bail till June 1 in the excise policy case, while his personal assistant Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday for the alleged May 13 assault on Swati Maliwal, the party's Rajya Sabha member.

Here the details:

(1.) No permission was sought for the protest, and, therefore, the AAP's march will not be allowed, police officials said. Section 144, which prohibits gathering of more than four people at a place, is in place on the DDU Marg and the ITO area, where the two parties have their offices.

(2.) Heavy presence of security forces was seen at the headquarters of the BJP, the country's ruling party since 2014. Outside the facility, barricades have been put up.

(3.) Forces were also deployed outside the office of the Aam Aadmi Party, which has been governing Delhi since December 2013 and has frosty ties with the BJP-led Centre.

(4.) Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory ahead of the demonstration. “Traffic will remain heavy at DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road, and Vikas Marg. DDU Marg may be closed for traffic movement between 11 am to 2 pm. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly,” it said in a post on X (previously Twitter).

(5.) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that entry/exit gates at the ITO station will remain closed “until further notice.”