Basavaraj Bommai, royal scion, relative of Deve Gowda in BJP’s 2nd Lok Sabha list

Bengaluru: BJP announced candidates for 20 seats in Karnataka on Wednesday. (ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. For Karnataka, it announced candidates for 20 out of 28 seats.

The list includes a former chief minister, a member of the Mysuru Royal family, and a prominent cardiologist who happens to be the son-in-law of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

The BJP has deferred the announcement of five candidates from Chitradurga, Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkaballapur, and Raichur parliamentary constituencies.

Among the notable figures in the second list are former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai who will be contesting from Haveri. It is currently represented by BJP’s Shivkumar Udasi. Earlier, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa had sought this seat for his son.

Bommai expressed confidence in the support from people of Haveri and Gadak, aiming to continue the BJP’s success in the region.

“People of Haveri and Gadak have shown me a lot of love. I have represented both districts in my political career. I am confident that how people have supported BJP for the past three terms, they will support fulfilling the dream of seeing prime minister Modi in power once again,” said Bommai.

In a notable change, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar from the Mysuru Royal family will represent the Mysuru constituency, replacing Pratap Simha.

Simha, who had earlier spoken against Wadiyar, on Wednesday wished him soon after the list was announced. He also asked supporters to take the BJP’s decision in their stride and said, he owes all his success to prime minister Narendra Modi.

Dr CN Manjunath, a cardiologist known for pioneering affordable healthcare at Jayadeva Hospital and the son-in-law of Deve Gowda, will contest from Bengaluru Rural Constituency as a BJP-JD(S) coalition candidate, challenging the only sitting Congress MP, DK Suresh.

Manjunath met BJP stalwart and former CM, BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday who declared that the celebrated doctor had joined the BJP.

“I have been an expert in the area of medicine. The pillars of the development are medicine, education, agriculture and science. So, I want to see how I can utilise my expertise being part of the government. Also, how I can show my expertise at a national level is a question that has been ahead of me. People have been asking me to enter politics for the same reason as well,” Manjunath said.

A Vokkaliga leader Shobha Karandlaje has been moved to the Bengaluru North constituency, causing protests among the party workers. Former chief minister Sadananda Gowda, who previously contested this seat, has been removed after announcing his “retirement from electoral politics”. Shobha has been given the seat in Bengaluru North where the second largest community in the state has a large population. However, soon after the announcement protests were reported in Bengaluru North, where the party workers shouted “Go back Shobha” calling her an “outsider”.

Meanwhile, Nalin Kumar Kateel, a former BJP state president has also been dropped from the list, with Captain Brijesh Chowta contesting from Dakshina Kannada. Kateel has been facing anti-incumbency in his constituency, according to leaders. “I accept the party’s decision and wish the new candidate the best,” said Kateel after the announcement.

Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi will seek re-election from Dharwad, Tejasvi Surya will contest again from Bengaluru South and PC Mohan will continue to represent Bengaluru Central.

Former MLA V Somanna, who lost to a Congress candidate in the Assembly elections, has been fielded from Tumakuru and BY Raghavendra, son of Yediyurappa, will be the BJP’s candidate from Shivamogga.