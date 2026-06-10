'Baseless': TMC reacts to Congress merger reports, says doors open for alliance

Talks of a merger between the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are baseless, people familiar with the matter told HT, asserting that there is no proposal under consideration for the two parties to merge.

Sources told HT that TMC and Congress have kept the door open for a possible alliance.(PTI)

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However, sources indicated that both parties have kept the door open for a possible alliance and remain in touch on issues of mutual political interest.

Rahul Gandhi and Abhishek Banerjee also discussed ways to strengthen coordination between their parties. The two leaders agreed to holding the next INDIA bloc meeting in Hyderabad, HT has learnt.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to X to confirm that the reports were not true, terming them 'inaccurate'.

Some news reports on what supposedly transpired in the meeting between Smt Sonia Gandhi and Ms. Mamata Banerjee are completely inaccurate. The meeting was very cordial and many personal matters were talked about, given the long relationship they have had. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 10, 2026

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{{^usCountry}} Speculation about a possible merger gained traction after senior Congress leaders met TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in Delhi. The TMC is currently facing an internal crisis, with 58 of its MLAs openly rebelling against the party. Signs of dissent have also emerged among its MPs, including in the Rajya Sabha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speculation about a possible merger gained traction after senior Congress leaders met TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in Delhi. The TMC is currently facing an internal crisis, with 58 of its MLAs openly rebelling against the party. Signs of dissent have also emerged among its MPs, including in the Rajya Sabha. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In another setback for the TMC, Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev on Wednesday resigned from both the party and her membership of the Upper House. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another setback for the TMC, Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev on Wednesday resigned from both the party and her membership of the Upper House. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On June 8, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned as a member of the Upper House of Parliament and from the primary membership of the TMC. Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said that a faction of 20 MPs has formally requested the Lok Sabha Speaker for separate seating arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On June 8, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned as a member of the Upper House of Parliament and from the primary membership of the TMC. Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said that a faction of 20 MPs has formally requested the Lok Sabha Speaker for separate seating arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

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"We are 20 MPs who have requested the Speaker for separate seating, and we will be working in conjunction with the Central and State Government for the development of West Bengal," she told ANI.

Meanwhile, rebel TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee, who claimed ownership of the Trinamool Congress itself, declaring that the dissident camp was the "real TMC" said there are no plans to merge with the grand old party.

Claiming that the strength of the dissident bloc had risen from 58 to 64 MLAs, Ritabrata said the rebels enjoyed the support of a majority of the party's legislators and a growing number of MPs, and would continue to function under the Trinamool Congress banner.

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"We are the real Trinamool Congress. We are not merging with the Congress," Ritabrata told reporters outside the state assembly.

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