Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Battle of Panipat symbol of Marathas' bravery, not defeat: Fadnavis

PTI |
Mar 25, 2025 03:24 PM IST

Battle of Panipat symbol of Marathas' bravery, not defeat: Fadnavis

Mumbai, The third battle of Panipat was a symbol of the bravery of Marathas and not the defeat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the state assembly on Tuesday.

Battle of Panipat symbol of Marathas' bravery, not defeat: Fadnavis
Battle of Panipat symbol of Marathas' bravery, not defeat: Fadnavis

Replying to a debate on the 'Last Week Motion' initiated by the opposition, Fadnavis said the state government is building a 'Shiv Smarak' in Agra.

Land is also being acquired for building a memorial in Panipat , where the third battle of Panipat was fought between the Marathas and Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1761, he said.

To this, opposition NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad asked why a memorial is being built in Panipat where Abdali defeated the Marathas.

"Panipat is not a symbol of our bravery or our defeat. It will remind me of defeat. It was between Ahmad Shah Abdali and Sadashivrao Bhau. There is no memorial of defeat in the world," Awhad said.

Fadnavis then said, "The battle of Panipat is a symbol of Marathas' bravery and not defeat."

Talking about the historic battle, the CM said it reflected Marathas' valour.

The emperor in Delhi was paying "chauth" to Marathas. When Abdali conquered Delhi, he wrote to Marathas asking them to come to save Delhi, Fadnavis said.

The Marathas went to Delhi, defeated Abdali. The Afghan ruler then fled and camped across the Yamuna river, he said.

Abdali then wrote a letter to Marathas seeking a truce that Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan should be considered his territory and rest of the country will be of Marathas, the CM said.

"The Marathas were not linked to but asserted that they will not cede an inch to Abdali. The Marathas fought for the country so that the three regions remain part of India," Fadnavis added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On