Battling odds to become role models for next generation

A biotechnologist encouraging women take up horticulture and agriculture, a science graduate went back to classes after the birth of her two children and made a name for herself, a police constable who fought terrorists to save her family, the only woman to captain and coach J&K’s rugby team. In the third of the three-part series, HT shines the light on women from Jammu and Kashmir who have carved out a name for themselves through determination and hard work.

Seeds of innovation

Sanna Masood (35), a biotechnologist with a Master’s in Business Administration, has been helping orchardists in remote areas of Kashmir adopt progressive farming to maximise profits.

Serving as the CEO and managing director of the post-harvest division of Farm2U, a leading cold chain in Kashmir, Masood puts into use her knowledge of biotechnology and plant tissue culture to guide the farmers.

“I guide orchardists about fruits they can put in cold stores. Many get surprised when they see a woman give tips on establishing high-density orchards,” she says. “But for women farmers, my presence is reassuring.”

She has been encouraging more women to take up horticulture and agriculture, a trade that has been largely dominated by men, in the Valley. In 2013, she founded Seed Solutions to help empower women in fields, but suffered a setback due to floods.

“We have started the project again and trained three women in progressive farming. Their success is encouraging more women towards this field.”

Daughter of Masood Hussain, a renowned artist, she grew up in the posh Jawahar Nagar locality. “My first tryst with plants was in the small garden in my house. Even as a child, I was fascinated with plants, seeds and anything close to nature.”

Inspiring to find purpose

Till the birth of her two children, Masrat Jan led a rather “uneventful” life in Srinagar. By the time her son turned two, she was charting her own course.

The 43-year-old science graduate enrolled for a diploma course in medical lab technology and started a diagnostic lab in 2011. “I wanted to be financially independent,” she says.

Her husband, Mohammad Aslam, who owns a medicine shop, and her in-laws were supportive. “Their being from the health sector helped,” Jan says. “Unlike in past, women are now not confined to their homes.”

Today, she runs the lab independently and conducts all routine tests. “Initially, it appeared impossible, particularly getting back to studies after having two children,” she says donning her apron to collect blood samples. “But passion, determination and family’s support got me here.”

Jan is happy to see her success motivating women around her. “There are many who approach me for advice. They think if I could do it after marriage and kids why can’t they,” she says.

“My daughter Falak wants to become financially independent. She has just turned 20 and is in college, but she started a home-baking venture when she was in Class 12. Seeing her follow her heart is heartening.”

Fought back bravely

Rukhsana Kausar was 27 when three terrorists affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) barged into her house in a remote village in Rajouri district and mercilessly beat up her family members.

Unable to take it anymore, Kausar came out of her hiding place under a cot, charged at the terrorists and attacked their commander, Abu Osama, with an axe. She snatched Osama and his aide’s gun, tossed one over to her brother and started firing. Other family members joined her, forcing the terrorists flee.

Now 39, Kausar’s story is an inspiration for women and girls in the Valley. Posted as police constable in her hometown in Rajouri, she continues to be a role model for many. Among them is her 10-year-old daughter Misbah Kabir, who wants to follow in her footsteps.

But Kausar hopes her three daughters —Misbah, Sabah and Sumeira — grow up in a terror-free environment. “I have braved many challenges, but I hope my daughters can see a safer world. I want them to get educated and become responsible citizens.”

Though her bravery had earned her many accolades, including the prestigious Kirti Chakra award, Kausar’s family continues to face threats due to the September 2009 incident.

“Despite being given police protection, terrorists tried to eliminate us thrice,” she says.

“Even today, I don’t give up and fight for what I feel is right. Women are not weak,” Kausar says while posing with an AK-47 rifle in her Rajouri residence.

No challenge too big

Soliha Yousuf, 26, the only woman to captain and coach the J&K’s rugby team for over a decade, never had it easy. From losing her father at the age of 10 to trailblazing into a sport less known, she remained steadfast in the face of new challenges.

“I was 14 or 15 years old when J&K rugby officials came hunting for talent in schools in 2008. I had never seen a rugby ball before that. I was fascinated with it from the very start,” she says.

Within the next three years, she reached her first international rugby camp when she was selected for the 2010 Asian Championship in Pune. “I was the only one from Kashmir among 30 girls selected for the camp,” she says. Soon after, she was selected for Level-1 coaching, which she cleared and started coaching in Kashmir. “There were two of us from Kashmir. But I am the only one still continuing,” she says.

One of the most challenging coaching tasks came in 2012 when she was asked to train the senior boys’ rugby team for a North Zone match. She had only turned 19 and most boys in the team were twice her age. “Initially, they didn’t take me seriously but then I got strict and punished them by making them do rounds of the ground. Eventually they yielded,” she says, adding that the team went on to win the North Zone match.

Encouraged by her mother, Yousuf pursued M.Tech in computer sciences in 2018. Most of her income comes from academic research projects. She wants the sports council to take the livelihood of coaches seriously. “There is barely any money from sports though I have been playing and coaching for over a decade now,” she says.

