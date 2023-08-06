Home / India News / BBMP wards reduced to 225 ahead of local polls

BBMP wards reduced to 225 ahead of local polls

ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
Aug 06, 2023 12:29 AM IST

In a step towards holding long-overdue elections for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the state government recently issued a revised ward delimitation notification for the urban local body.

In a significant step towards holding long-overdue elections for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the state government, in a notification issued on Friday, revised the ward delimitation for the urban local body.

The previous delimitation initiated by BJP was strongly opposed by the Congress. (Wikimedia commons)
The previous delimitation initiated by BJP was strongly opposed by the Congress. (Wikimedia commons)

The previous notification of 243 wards was withdrawn, and a fresh one was issued by the Urban Development Department (UDD) under the BBMP Act, 2020, reducing the number of wards to 225.

The move comes shortly after Transport minister and Bengaluru MLA Ramalinga Reddy announced that elections would take place in December.

The recent notification cites Section 7 of the BBMP Act 2020 which empowers the government to revise the number of ward boundaries.

On the basis of government order, the delimitation committee – headed by BBMP’s chief commissioner Tushar Girinath – is expected to start the fresh process of delimiting wards on the basis of Census 2011.

In all probability, the number of wards – which went up in the outlying wards during the last delimitation exercise – is likely to be reduced to match the 225 figure.

Following a high court order, on June 20, the Congress-led state government was granted a period of 12 weeks to redraw the delimitation process.

The state government in July last year, notified the number of wards at 243.

However, the earlier delimitation, initiated by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, which increased the number of wards from 198 to 243, was strongly opposed by the Congress.

The Congress alleged that the delimitation was designed to favour the saffron party.

Meanwhile, Ramalinga Reddy had said that the BBMP elections would be held in December this year. “In our indoor meetings CM [chief minister] and DCM [deputy chief minister] have said that elections will take place in December,” he said.

The Congress government had formed a committee to decide on conducting civic elections, comprising Reddy, former Mayors G Padmavathi and PR Ramesh, MLAs NA Haris and Priya Krishna, and Ministers Dinesh Gundu Rao, Krishna Byre Gowda, and Byrathi Suresh.

With inputs from agencies.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arun Dev

    Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out