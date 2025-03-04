BCCI VP, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on party colleague calling Rohit Sharma ‘fat’: 'Completely fit'

Amid controversy over party colleague calling Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma ‘fat’, Congress MP and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice president Rajeev Shukla on Tuesday said that the party always “encourages sports and sportspersons”. India captain Rohit Sharma during the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. (AFP)

Congress has clearly said that it has got nothing to do with Congress leader Shama Mohamed's statement, Rajeev Shukla said.

"Congress doesn't make such comments on sportspersons. Congress party always encourages sports and sportspersons. Party has nothing to do with the statement. It could be her personal thinking...Rohit Sharma is completely fit. His performance is also good. He has good leadership quality," news agency ANI quoted Shukla.

Congress leader calls Rohit Sharma 'fat'

The Congress party on Monday reprimanded its spokesperson Shama Mohamed following a row over her social media comments about Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, calling him "fat" and criticising his leadership.

Shama Mohamed deleted her X posts after party asked her to do so and exercise greater caution in the future.

Shama Mohamed on Sunday said that Rohit Sharma was "fat for a sportsman" and "needed to lose weight." Mohamed also questioned what was so "world class" about Rohit Sharma’s captaincy compared to legendary captains like Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli.

The remarks drew backlash, particularly from BJP leaders, who termed them "shameful" and accused Shama Mohamed and the Congress of disrespecting a national icon. Despite the uproar which made her later deleted her posts, Shama Mohamed defended them as personal remarks and asserting that she was only commenting on Rohit Sharma's fitness, not undermining his achievements.

“Since I am fit, I was only talking about his fitness... why are you making such a big issue out of it?” she told reporters.

Congress’ media head, Pawan Khera, distanced the party from Shama Mohamed’s statements, saying the comments did not reflect the party’s position. He added that Mohamed had been advised to be more cautious with her public statements. "The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard," Khera said.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Saugata Roy backed Shama Mohamed's opinion, suggesting that Rohit Sharma should be removed from the team due to his recent form. "I believe that Rohit Sharma should not be in the team, this is my personal opinion," he stated.