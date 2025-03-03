‘Shouldn’t be in team': TMC MP Saugata Roy on Rohit Sharma amid Cong leader's ‘fat’ jibe

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Monday backed Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed's ‘fat’ remark on Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma in an X post, which she later deleted following backlash. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma reacts during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and New Zealand, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai.(PTI)

“I agree with what she said on Rohit Sharma. She made the remark as a cricket viewer, not a politician. For how long will Rohit Sharma be spared? He scored a century once. He just manages to score two, five and ten runs. shouldn't even be in the team,” Roy told ANI.

In a post on social media that triggered a massive row, Mohamed had said,"@ImRo45 is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And ofcourse the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!"

However, she later defended the remark, saying,"It was not body-shaming. I always believed a sports person should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that. I have been attacked for no reason. When I compared him with previous captains, I put in a statement. I have the right. What is wrong in saying that? It is a democracy."

Cong asked Shama Mohamed to delete ‘fat’ remark post

The Congress in a statement later, said it asked Shama Mohamed to delete the controversial post. “Dr. Shama Mohammed, National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party's position,” Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said.



"She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and has been advised to exercise greater caution in the future. The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy," Khera said.

Rohit Sharma, currently the Indian skipper, has played 271 one day internationals for the country. He has scored 11,064, including 32 hundreds and 57 fifties. He led India to its second ICC Men's World T20 title in the West Indies last June.