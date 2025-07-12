‘Be cautious against…’: CM Yogi says efforts being made to divide Hindus, Sikhs

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked people to stay wary of those trying to cause rift between Hindus and Sikhs. He claimed that efforts are being made to cause friction between the two communities and added that people need to stay vigilant against such attempts. During the ceremony, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath honored the Sikh gurus and hailed them for their sacrifice. (@CMOfficeUP X)

"Remember that many people will try to create divisions between Hindus and Sikhs … There is a conspiracy among us to divide us and weaken us. Who will save us from this? We will have to be cautious,” he said during his address at the launch ceremony of UP-Delhi Balidan Sandesh Yatra, being held to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur.

During the ceremony, the chief minister also honored the Sikh gurus and hailed them for their sacrifices.

"Circumstances have changed. Their objective is the same as it was at that time. Yes, they have changed their way of working. And this event is inspiring all of us for the purpose for which the Sikh Gurus had sacrificed their lives," he said.

What Yogi Adityanath said about Chhangur Baba

Yogi Adityanath’s remarks come days after the Uttar Pradesh anti-terror squad arrested Chhangur Baba, accused of being the 'mastermind' of a religious conversion racket. While talking about the arrest, Yogi Adityanath said that Chhangur Baba had fixed rates for converting Hindu and Sikh communities and that transactions of a whopping ₹100 crore have been found in his 40 accounts so far.

Also read: Conversion racket kingpin Chhangur Baba taken to Balrampur, grilled for hours

"You must have seen what kind of conspiracy is going on. We have recently taken a big action in Balrampur. You must have seen that he had fixed the rates. That is, how to take forward the programme of conversion. He had fixed the rates for converting Hindus, Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Sikhs, other OBC castes, Scheduled Castes and (Scheduled) Tribes. Money was coming in from abroad. Just think, transactions worth more than ₹100 crore have been received in his 40 accounts so far," the chief minister said.

He added that a team has been dispatched to conduct 'ghar wapsi' (converting to original faith) of those who were converted by the racket.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also stepped into the ongoing investigation against Chhangur Baba and the preliminary findings point to a foreign funding of about ₹106 crore, mainly from the Middle East and illegal assets across states.

Initial inputs by the ED indicate that Baba and his associates controlled around 40 bank accounts, allegedly used to receive hawala transactions and funds from Middle Eastern countries.

With PTI inputs.