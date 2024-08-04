'Be ready to sit in...': Amit Shah predicts 2029 Lok Sabha poll results

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will come to power again in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.



Addressing an event while inaugurating the water supply project Nyay Setu, Shah said,"I assure you that let the opposition do whatever it wants to do, in 2029 NDA will come, Modi ji will come. They (opposition) do not know that BJP has won more seats in this election than the number of seats Congress got in 3 elections."



ALSO READ: Amit Shah vs Arvind Kejriwal on when PM Narendra Modi will retire



“These people who want to spread instability, repeatedly say that this government is not going to last. I have come to assure them that not only will the government complete its term but the next government will be of NDA and be ready to sit in the opposition and learn the way of working in the opposition properly,” ANI quoted Shah as saying.



In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP bagged 240 seats, less than its 2019 tally of 303. However, the NDA led by the saffron party managed to form the government at the Centre with support from Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United).



Narendra Modi is serving his third straight term as prime minister, the first to do so since India's first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.



On the other hand, the opposition INDIA bloc gave a tough fight to NDA, winning more than 230 seats. The Congress bagged 99 seats, more than its 2019 tally of 52. It was the grand old party's best performance in 15 years since it had won 206 seats in the 2009 general elections.



In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP's seat tally dropped from 62 to 33. Its pre-poll allies

the RLD and the Apna Dal (SP), won two and one seat respectively. The BJP and its allies had won 73 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and 64 seats in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(PTI)