close_game
close_game
News / India News / Beaming of laser light poses security issues: Mysuru airport officials

Beaming of laser light poses security issues: Mysuru airport officials

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Jan 05, 2024 08:16 AM IST

Pilots operating in Mysuru airport have reported instances of laser light interference during landing and take-off over the past month.

Authorities of Mandakalli Airport, located on the outskirts of Mysuru city, have complained to police about safety concerns over some people beaming laser lights during night operations, officials said.

The Mysuru Airport Authority said interfering with aircraft operations using laser lights is a punishable offence. (PTI)
The Mysuru Airport Authority said interfering with aircraft operations using laser lights is a punishable offence. (PTI)

Pilots operating in the Mysuru airport have reported instances of laser light interference during landing and take-off over the past month, prompting airport officials to express apprehensions about aviation safety.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In a formal complaint lodged with the police, Mysuru airport officials pointed out that some people are directing high-resolution blue laser lights toward aircraft during critical moments of flight. The ready availability of such laser devices in the market has facilitated these disruptions, creating hazardous conditions for pilots whose vision is compromised during crucial flight manoeuvres.

“We have received a complaint from Mysuru Airport Authority about laser light menace,” confirmed Mysuru South police inspector M Shekhar. “We are creating awareness among villagers about the negative impact of laser lights during take-off and landing. If nuisance mongers continue to pose menac with lasers, we will initiate legal action against them,” he added

The laser lights, emanating from both sides of the runway, pose challenges for pilots in maintaining focus and visibility. The intensity of the laser light can be blinding, making it difficult for pilots to navigate safely during these critical phases of flight, airport officials said. Authorities said these disruptive acts may be intentional, though the motive remains unclear.

The Mysuru Airport Authority said interfering with aircraft operations using laser lights is a punishable offence. Authorities are taking steps to raise awareness among the public about the potential dangers of such actions. Residents are urged to report sightings of laser lights near the airport to the police.

Emphasising the seriousness of the matter, JR Anoop, the director of Mysuru Airport Authority,said, “It is a punishable offence. Those causing trouble seem to be unaware of this. Therefore, the authorities have started to create awareness among the public. Also, neighbours who observe laser lights in this way should inform the police.”

Anoop said police have been informed, and awareness has been raised among nearby villagers.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out