Beaming of laser light poses security issues: Mysuru airport officials

Authorities of Mandakalli Airport, located on the outskirts of Mysuru city, have complained to police about safety concerns over some people beaming laser lights during night operations, officials said. The Mysuru Airport Authority said interfering with aircraft operations using laser lights is a punishable offence. (PTI)

Pilots operating in the Mysuru airport have reported instances of laser light interference during landing and take-off over the past month, prompting airport officials to express apprehensions about aviation safety.

In a formal complaint lodged with the police, Mysuru airport officials pointed out that some people are directing high-resolution blue laser lights toward aircraft during critical moments of flight. The ready availability of such laser devices in the market has facilitated these disruptions, creating hazardous conditions for pilots whose vision is compromised during crucial flight manoeuvres.

“We have received a complaint from Mysuru Airport Authority about laser light menace,” confirmed Mysuru South police inspector M Shekhar. “We are creating awareness among villagers about the negative impact of laser lights during take-off and landing. If nuisance mongers continue to pose menac with lasers, we will initiate legal action against them,” he added

The laser lights, emanating from both sides of the runway, pose challenges for pilots in maintaining focus and visibility. The intensity of the laser light can be blinding, making it difficult for pilots to navigate safely during these critical phases of flight, airport officials said. Authorities said these disruptive acts may be intentional, though the motive remains unclear.

The Mysuru Airport Authority said interfering with aircraft operations using laser lights is a punishable offence. Authorities are taking steps to raise awareness among the public about the potential dangers of such actions. Residents are urged to report sightings of laser lights near the airport to the police.

Emphasising the seriousness of the matter, JR Anoop, the director of Mysuru Airport Authority,said, “It is a punishable offence. Those causing trouble seem to be unaware of this. Therefore, the authorities have started to create awareness among the public. Also, neighbours who observe laser lights in this way should inform the police.”

Anoop said police have been informed, and awareness has been raised among nearby villagers.