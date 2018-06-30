Beaten by family, in-laws for being ‘gau rakshak’, alleges woman in MP

A woman in Madhya Pradesh has alleged that she was being harassed by her family and her in-laws, and has been beaten up for taking care of cows while being associated with an outfit, Rashtriya Gau Raksha Vahini, police said on Saturday.

Mehrunisa Khan, who also claims to be the state president of the Vahini, has lodged a complaint at Shahjehanabad police station against her mother, brother, daughter, husband and her in-laws for allegedly threatening and attacking her and the media-in-charge of the Vahini, Naushad Pathan, police added.

“The trouble in my married life started two years ago when I joined the Vahini and supported the ban on triple talaq. My family members started harassing me,” the mother of four alleged.

She said she has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for protection.

The family has denied her claims and said she was having an extramarital affair and was trying to level fake charges.