Beaten for alleged onion theft, 70-year-old woman commits suicide in Bengal

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 00:13 IST

A septuagenarian woman committed suicide after she was allegedly tied to a lamppost, beaten and then fined by a kangaroo court following allegations that she had stolen some onions from a neighbour’s farm at a village in Bengal’s North Dinajpur district.

“According to the complaint, the woman had stolen some onions. A kangaroo court was held where she was tortured by the panchayat upa pradhan (deputy village headman). Later the victim committed suicide. We are looking into the matter,” said Sumit Kumar, superintendent of police of North Dinajpur.

According to family members, the victim, Minati Mondol, aged around 70 years, committed suicide on Sunday after she was tortured and humiliated on January 29 after a villager alleged that she had stolen onions from his field.

“My mother was beaten up and asked to pay a fine of Rs 14,000 by the panchayat upa pradhan. She committed suicide on Sunday because of the humiliation. I want justice. Those who assaulted my mother should be punished,” said Bina Rani Sarkar, the victim’s daughter. She lodged a complaint at Kaliaganj police station.

There were at least 200-250 people at the kangaroo court, said the victim’s son-in-law Subrata Sarkar. He alleged that he was summoned to the kangaroo court by the upa pradhan around 9 am on January 29.

“When I went there, I saw my mother-in-law tied to a lamp post. I urged the villagers to release her as she was too old. Initially, they were reluctant and said that she might flee. But when I said she has her house in the village and her cattle too, they released her,” said Sarker.

He also said that Mondol had admitted that she had stolen the onions. The kangaroo court had fined her Rs 15,000.

“I told the upa pradhan that my mother-in-law won’t be able to arrange such a hefty amount and requested him to reduce the penalty to Rs 10,000. They declined. They reduced the penalty to Rs 14,000. She even asked for seven days to pay the fine and borrowed Rs 7,000 from a relative. But on Sunday she committed suicide,” said Sarkar. He even alleged that there is also a possibility that the woman was murdered.

The upa pradhan, Nani Gopal Mondol, refuted the allegations and said that the woman was neither penalized nor beaten up.

“She was an old woman. We never tied her to any lamp post. She was not beaten up. She was not even fined. We didn’t inform the police about the theft because of neither her son nor her son-in-law looks after her. Her life would have been ruined had there been a police case. I don’t know whether she was tied up and beaten before I went there. We let her go after she confessed to the crime,” said Mondol.