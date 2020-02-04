e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Beaten for alleged onion theft, 70-year-old woman commits suicide in Bengal

Beaten for alleged onion theft, 70-year-old woman commits suicide in Bengal

Family members of Minati Mondol (70), said she committed suicide on Sunday after she was tortured and humiliated on January 29 after a villager alleged that she had stolen onions from his field.

india Updated: Feb 04, 2020 00:13 IST
Pramod Giri
Pramod Giri
Hindustan Times, Siliguri
A kangaroo court had allegedly also fined her Rs 15,000 for stealing onions from her neighbour’s farm.
A kangaroo court had allegedly also fined her Rs 15,000 for stealing onions from her neighbour’s farm.(Representative photo/Getty Images)
         

A septuagenarian woman committed suicide after she was allegedly tied to a lamppost, beaten and then fined by a kangaroo court following allegations that she had stolen some onions from a neighbour’s farm at a village in Bengal’s North Dinajpur district.

“According to the complaint, the woman had stolen some onions. A kangaroo court was held where she was tortured by the panchayat upa pradhan (deputy village headman). Later the victim committed suicide. We are looking into the matter,” said Sumit Kumar, superintendent of police of North Dinajpur.

According to family members, the victim, Minati Mondol, aged around 70 years, committed suicide on Sunday after she was tortured and humiliated on January 29 after a villager alleged that she had stolen onions from his field.

“My mother was beaten up and asked to pay a fine of Rs 14,000 by the panchayat upa pradhan. She committed suicide on Sunday because of the humiliation. I want justice. Those who assaulted my mother should be punished,” said Bina Rani Sarkar, the victim’s daughter. She lodged a complaint at Kaliaganj police station.

There were at least 200-250 people at the kangaroo court, said the victim’s son-in-law Subrata Sarkar. He alleged that he was summoned to the kangaroo court by the upa pradhan around 9 am on January 29.

“When I went there, I saw my mother-in-law tied to a lamp post. I urged the villagers to release her as she was too old. Initially, they were reluctant and said that she might flee. But when I said she has her house in the village and her cattle too, they released her,” said Sarker.

He also said that Mondol had admitted that she had stolen the onions. The kangaroo court had fined her Rs 15,000.

“I told the upa pradhan that my mother-in-law won’t be able to arrange such a hefty amount and requested him to reduce the penalty to Rs 10,000. They declined. They reduced the penalty to Rs 14,000. She even asked for seven days to pay the fine and borrowed Rs 7,000 from a relative. But on Sunday she committed suicide,” said Sarkar. He even alleged that there is also a possibility that the woman was murdered.

The upa pradhan, Nani Gopal Mondol, refuted the allegations and said that the woman was neither penalized nor beaten up.

“She was an old woman. We never tied her to any lamp post. She was not beaten up. She was not even fined. We didn’t inform the police about the theft because of neither her son nor her son-in-law looks after her. Her life would have been ruined had there been a police case. I don’t know whether she was tied up and beaten before I went there. We let her go after she confessed to the crime,” said Mondol.

tags
top news
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar for sharing stage with Amit Shah
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar for sharing stage with Amit Shah
PM Modi sets up GoM to oversee Indian response to coronavirus challenge
PM Modi sets up GoM to oversee Indian response to coronavirus challenge
In NIA probe against Davinder Singh, former J-K MLA to be questioned soon
In NIA probe against Davinder Singh, former J-K MLA to be questioned soon
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
The BJP, Delhi Police must act | HT Editorial
The BJP, Delhi Police must act | HT Editorial
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news